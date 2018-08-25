‘Big Bang Theory’ Cast Members Reveal Their Perfect Endings for Iconic Show

Months before The Big Bang Theory made its 12th the official end of the series, stars Johnny Galecki and Kunal Nayyar were giving their take on the perfect ending.

During the Television Critics Association winter press tour, the cast and crew teased that it might be the end and were already getting emotional about it.

“When we finished Roseanne, I was very rudderless afterwards. Granted, I was much younger then too. I don’t know, dread is a strong word, but there’s definitely reluctance,” Galecki told Us Weekly back in March. “We spent thousands of days, literally, in the same room together as a unit, as a family. So to not wake up and not have that to go to is going to be very jarring I’m sure.”

At the time, the actor behind Leonard on the CBS comedy series added that he knows however the show ends it will be “fantastic.”

“I hope they write something emotional, because I know we’re all gonna be crying anyway. So you might as well make it appropriate! Capture that on camera, write that to be conducive to the fact that we’re all gonna be blubbering messes that night,” he continued.

Nayyar, who has played Raj for the entire series, also gave his two cents on the final scene.

“I think it would be great for all the guys and the girls just to be in the living room eating Chinese food. Wouldn’t that be a loving last scene? Just talking nonsense in the end,” he said, adding he hopes the scene features himself with Galecki, Simon Helberg, Melissa Rauch, Mayim Bialik, Kaley Cuoco and Jim Parsons.

Creator Chuck Lorre also opened up about his plans for the end at the time.

“My goal and dream for many years now is just to be diligent and make every episode the best episode I can make it,” he said. “Truly. No matter what episode you watch, it’s a good one. It’s worth watching. It causes laughter.”

CBS and the Big Bang producers announced back on Tuesday that the 12th season would be its last.

“We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past twelve seasons. We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close,” they said in a joint statement.

The final season of The Big Bang Theory will premiere Monday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET before moving to its regular time period on Thursday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET.