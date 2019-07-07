‘BH90210’ Star Shannen Doherty Reveals Return of Fan-Favorite Character Emily Valentine in New Cast Photo

BH90210‘s latest behind-the-scenes photo shows one more original character coming back for the revival and fans can officially get pumped after Shannen Doherty posted new photos from filming of the six-episode show coming later this summer.

The new photos showed Doherty hanging out with Jason Priestley, who played Brenda Walsh’s twin brother Brandon, Brian Austin Green who played David Silver, Ian Ziering, who played Steve Sanders, Gabrielle Carteris who played Andrew Zuckerman, and Christine Elise, who’d a recurring role as Brandon’s love interest Emily Valentine. Elise and Priestley also dated for five years in real life, E! News reports.

“Band photos #bh90210,” Doherty captioned the photos.

Elise shared one of the posts herself along with a touching caption: “I have known these folks for 28 years. Crazy. And #awesome!!! Thanks for the photo, @theshando !!! #bh90210 @bh90210 #davidsilver #brandonwalsh #emilyvalentine #brendawalsh #stevesanders #andreazuckerman @arent_you_that_guy @jason_priestley @ianziering @gabriellecarteris #beverlyhills90210 #90210 #nightshoot #nightshoots #bts.”

The cast of the revival has been hard at work on the mockumentary-style revival, which is currently filming in Vancouver, British Columbia. The show will reunite the teen drama’s beloved stars, Priestley, Jennie Garth, Green, Carteris, Ziering, Doherty and Tori Spelling.

The show finds the stars of the beloved series getting together to try and get a 90210 reboot back on TV.

“What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies come back together, as this iconic cast – whom the whole world watched grow up together – attempts to continue from where they left off?” Fox said in a statement.

Elise is the latest member of the original series’ cast set to return for the new show. Garth previously told PopCulture.com the new series will have plenty of easter eggs from the drama.

“We’re going to definitely give them a lot of fan candy,” she said. “We want everybody that loves the show to remember why they loved it and we’re going to have a lot of nods and winks to OG stuff. Some people will get it, some people won’t, but the die-hard fans will definitely know when they’re getting it.”

Ziering also recently teased the reunion series to E! News back in May.

“There’s gonna be hints of some of the things that occur in our real lives, but they’ll be exaggerated,” he told the outlet. “The stakes’ll rise, the tensions will permeate through different storylines. We’ll bring together a lot of comedy, some drama, in a way that really it’s more assisted reality, heightened reality than a complete reboot. But it’s going to be us coming together to get the show back on the air.”

“So the idea is we’re playing ourselves eventually recreating a reboot of 90210,” Green added.

BH90210 will premiere Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.