‘BH90210’: Ian Ziering Discusses How Revival Will Pay Tribute to Luke Perry Following Death

Ian Ziering said there is a plan to pay tribute to the late Luke Perry in Fox’s unique Beverly Hills, 90210 revival this summer. Perry died on March 4 at age 52, days after suffering a massive stroke. He will be the only member of the original 90210 cast not to be in BH90210, a miniseries in which the cast will play fictional versions of themselves trying to put together a revival.

While at San Diego Comic-Con to promote his movie Zombie Tidal Wave, Ziering was asked how the series will pay tribute to Perry.

“That’s very challenging. It’s a personal thing,” the Sharknado star told Entertainment Tonight. “We all were very close to him. Luke was a best friend to me, not just when we were on 90210 but even before that. I knew him from when we were doing soap operas in Los Angeles.”

Ziering added, “So it continues to be challenging and it’s always very difficult, but we will find a way to do it right.”

After Perry’s death, Ziering shared several throwback photos and tributes to his close friend.

“Dearest Luke, I will forever bask in the loving memories we’ve shared over the last thirty years,” Ziering tweeted hours after Perry’s death. “May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here, for those you leave behind.”

Ziering also shared a photo of Perry hugging a fan in a wheelchair, adding, “He was this guy.”

“My inbox continues to overflow with notes of sorrow from around the world. I share the same feelings of shock and loss with you all. My heart breaks for his kids, Jack and Sofie,” Ziering continued, referring to Perry’s children.

BH90210 will be a unique take on the reboot craze. Instead of a traditional revival, the series centers on Brian Austin Green, Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ziering and Gabrielle Carteris gathering up to play heightened versions of themselves as they try to put together a new 90210 revival. Carol Potter, Christine Elise, La La Anthony, Vanessa Lachey and Ivan Sergei will also star.

“We’re all really excited to get back to work with each other every day,” Spelling told PEOPLE about working with her former co-stars again. “We’ve come full circle and it feels really great. This is the ultimate high school reunion and we’re going to be back together every day and I’m so excited.”

BH90210 debuts on Fox Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 9 p.m. ET.

