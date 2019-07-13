‘BH90210’: How the Cast Is Spending Their Time off Together

The cast of BH90210 is spending a lot of time together as they film the anticipated revival series. The original teen drama’s cast members — Shannen Doherty, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green, Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley and Ian Ziering — are halfway done with filming he six-episode reboot in Vancouver.

In between takes, the co-stars are reportedly spending a lot of time together, with some even living in the same place.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Entertainment Tonight, Doherty, Carteris and Green are living in a luxury building in Vancouver’s waterfront Yaletown neighborhood. The building specializes in short-term rentals and is a polar place of residence for actors in the Canadian city for filming. The building is equipped with an outdoor rooftop pool, hot tub and a full gym.

A source told the publication that despite spending all day together on set, the cast also spends much of their time together when the cameras are not rolling.

“Shannen and Tori have been trying out some of the best restaurants in the city,” the insider said, adding that the pair was at Blossom, a popular new dim sum restaurant in the West End, last week.

“Shannen looks great,” the source added. “She looks happy and healthy.”

Green and Ziering also seem to be spending a lot of quality time together off set, according to the ET insider.

“He’s made himself right at home here!” the source said of Green. “He gets around on his skateboard, you have to do a double-take when he goes by!”

Carteris and Priestley are reportedly keeping busy on their own, with the SAG president reportedly focusing on her fitness and Priestley flying back and forth between Vancouver and his current home in Toronto.

“Gabrielle is dedicated to her fitness regime!” the source said. “She’s been hitting the gym regularly.”

Before filming started, Garth spoke with PopCulture.com about reuniting with her longtime friends for the new show.

“It’s like no time has passed. Our relationships are each individually unique and separate from the others. Then there’s this big group chemistry that is really, really hard to find in another group of actors,” she said in May. “Now, each of us having gone out and worked independently and done various different projects over the years, we realize [Beverly Hills, 90210] was like lightning in a bottle. Now, coming back together, we all realize that and it’s a good thing to have people who appreciate each other and want to be together. We’re very lucky.”

BH90210 will premiere Wednesday, August 7 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.