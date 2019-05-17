‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Reboot Showrunner, Numerous Writers Quit Upcoming Fox Revival

Drama behind the scenes of the Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot just claimed its first victims.

Showrunner Patrick Sean Smith and several writers have resigned from the six-episode reboot, officially titled BH90210, for an unspecified reason.

According to sources speaking with Variety, a dispute between the writers and two of the lead actresses lead to the massive exit on the series. The source claimed the actresses are “running the show,” as another source added that the writers were unhappy with one of the executives overseeing the project.

Paul Sciarrotta has been named the new show runner along with series’ creators Chris Alberghini and Mike Chessler. Sciarrotta is currently under an overall deal with CBS Television Studios, which is producing the series.

BH90210 is set to premiere on Aug. 7 and will feature the original cast of the 1990s Aaron Spelling-created drama — including Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris and Brian Austin Green.

The actors are set to play heightened versions of the themselves going around Hollywood pitching an actual reboot to the fan-favorite drama series.

The official description for the new show reads: “Having gone their separate ways since the original series ended 19 years ago, Jason, Jennie, Ian, Gabrielle, Brian and Tori reunite when one of them suggests it’s time to get a Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot up and running. But getting it going may make for an even more delicious soap than the reboot itself. What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies come back together, as this iconic cast – whom the whole world watched grow up together – attempts to continue from where they left off?”

The only original cast member missing from the new series is Luke Perry, who passed away in March after suffering a massive stroke. Series producers previously revealed plans to honor the actor during the reboot.

Ahead of the latest drama, a source claimed the vibe on set was positive as the cast and crew was excited to bring back the show in the summer.

“The crew is back together and so far, so good. Everyone seems so incredibly excited to be working together again. There are really positive vibes and a certain appreciation by the whole cast to be reunited after Luke’s passing,” the source told Entertainment Tonight. “They all want to ensure Luke’s memory lives on through the show. They are totally dedicated at this point to making the show its best.”

BH90210 will premiere Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.