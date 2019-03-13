‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Event Series to Honor Co-Star Luke Perry

The upcoming Beverly Hills, 90210 event series will reportedly honor co-star Luke Perry.

According to the Chicago Tribune, CBS TV Studios president David Stapf opened up about the reunion mini-series and acknowledged that while Perry “was going to be one of the few who was not going to be in it, because he was committed to Riverdale,” the 90210 producers plan to find a way to pay tribute to him.

“How we deal with that moving forward is yet to be determined. That’s something the writers are going to have to figure out,” Stapf added.

Perry passed away last week after suffering a massive stroke in February. Since then, many of his former 90210 castmates have come out to memorialize their fallen friend, with Jason Priestley recently taking to Instagram to share his feelings on Perry’ tragic death.

“It’s taken me a couple of days to figure out how to write this… My dear friend of 29 years, Luke Perry, was one of those truly special people who really cared… Luke was not only a star, he was an incredibly bright light that was extinguished far too soon… and that is why I, and so many others, are in so much pain today,” Priestley wrote in the post

“If you had the good fortune to know Luke, or to have ever crossed his path, I know you are sad today as well… the candle that burns twice as bright only burns for half as long… you burned oh, so brightly Luke… Goodnight Sweet Prince,” he added

Tiffani Thiessen also took to the social media site to express her sadness over Perry’s death.

“My heart has been weighing heavy. The loss of a man who started as my co-star but quickly became my friend,” she wrote. “He welcomed me on my very first day of [90210] with open arms. A day that was not an easy one for me. I was coming in to a show, a family really, that had been together for over 4 years. But this man took me under his wing and made me feel at home. Made me feel like I belonged in his TV family.”

“He was sincere, sweet, warm, kind, professional and funny as all heck. And most of all, the definition of a gentleman. Luke, our world has a hole in it now that you aren’t here. But heaven definitely gained you as an angel,” she continued.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 event series is scheduled to air this summer and will reportedly bring back the majority of the show’s remaining cast members.