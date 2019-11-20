‘Better Call Saul’ Sets Season 5 Premiere Date on AMC

Better Call Saul officially has a premiere date for Season 5. The Breaking Bad prequel series will return with a two-night premiere in February, AMC announced, with the first airing on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 10 p.m. and the second on Monday, Feb. 24 at 9 p.m., its normal time slot.

The longline for Season 5 reads: “In the 10-epsiode fifth season of Better Call Saul, Jimmy McGill’s (Bob Odenkirk) decision to practice law as Saul Goodman creates unexpected and profound waves of change for those in his orbit.”

The show’s official Twitter account shared a short video Wednesday morning teasing the return date, to which fans immediately responded with gusto.

“LETS GOOOOO,” one excited fan wrote.

“This is exactly what I needed this morning,” another said.

“Finally! A release date,” someone else tweeted.

The short clip opens on one of Saul Goodman’s business cards, then zooms out to show that it’s being held by a handcuffed prisoner in a holding cell, who walks out of frame to reveal the Season 5 premiere date. “LWYRUP 2.23,” the tweet reads, a reference to Goodman’s abbreviated license plate.

Fans can rest assured that Season 5 “will not be the end” of the series, as AMC’s former entertainment president David Madden previously told The Wrap, but the show is definitely “closer to the end” than the start, said co-creator Peter Gould.

“I don’t know how many more seasons we’ve got for sure, and obviously some of that is a question of how much more story there is to tell and some of it is hopefully enough people watch to continue having it as a going concern,” Gould told The Hollywood Reporter in 2018. “We’re relying very much on the fans to keep us on, and we’ll have to see. Before season five is over, I think we’ll have a very clear idea of how much further we’ve got to go.”

Likewise, actor Giancarlo Esposito told Collider that co-creator Vince Gilligan told him there would only be six seasons.

“It’s tricky with [Gilligan]. If you look at the Breaking Bad model, he said five years, five seasons, but it was really five and six,” Esposito said, referring to how Breaking Bad‘s final season was split in two. When it comes to Better Call Saul, he said “there will be six seasons… It seems like that’s the way, the comfortable way, to end this show.”

AMC did not comment, but sources told The Hollywood Reporter the ending of the show is “by no means set in stone.”

Much to fans’ disappointment, Better Call Saul has been off the air since October 2018, when Season 4 ended in surprising fashion with slippery lawyer Jimmy McGill assuming the name of Saul Goodman when his law license was reinstated. The 16-month hiatus is the longest fans have ever had to wait between seasons, although they were treated to a two-hour Breaking Bad sequel movie with Aaron Paul reprising his role of Jesse Pinkman.

Season 4 of Better Call Saul returns Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at 10 p.m. ET on AMC. Night two of the premiere is set for Monday, Feb. 24 at 9 p.m., which will be the show’s normal day and time slot.

