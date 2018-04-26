A Look at the Best Fictional TV Towns

There are many things that contribute to making viewers fall in love with a television show.

From enthralling storylines involving the main characters, to the central mystery or bond that brings them all together. But a television show can become one of the greats if they manage to make their setting a character of its own.

From Gilmore Girls to Parks and Recreation, these classic series have established their fictional settings as go-to destinations, which keep people rewatching even years after the show goes off the air.

Luckily for television fans, Sunglass Warehouse created some neat postcards for some of our favorite series’ fictional towns. Keep scrolling to take a look at some of the town’s points of interests.

Stars Hollow, Connecticut

Gilmore Girls made all fans want to move to, or visit Stars Hollow.

In between town meetings at Miss Patty’s dance studio, breakfasts at Luke’s Diner and staying at Lorelai Gimore’s Dragonfly Inn, someone would make a lot of money from recreating the town in real life.

Visiting the town

As buzz for the Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life Netflix reboot intensified, people were looking to visit the real life inspiration for the series, which creator Amy Sherma-Palladino revealed to be the New England town of Washington, Connecticut.

And if you want to visit the actual Stars Hollow, the sets are all part of the Warner Bros. lot tour in Los Angeles, California.

Pawnee, Indiana

Located in Southern Indiana’s Wamapoke County, Pawnee became one of the best parts of Parks and Recreation, and the place where fan-favorite character Leslie Knope got her political start, which eventually landed her in the White House.

Springfield, USA

Which of the Springfields in the U.S. is The Simpsons set in? We may never know. It may just be a combination of all of them, along with some desert areas and glaciers. Just point us to the direction of Moe’s Tavern.

Hawkins, Indiana

A lot of things happen in Indiana, but Hawkins takes the cake as it holds the door to the mysterious Upside Down from Stranger Things. Some may be brave enough to tour the Hawkins National Laboratory, but Benny’s Burgers is always a great option as well.

Quahog, Rhode Island

The small town where the Family Guy crew lives is a small town with big names. A perfect getaway that will also give you as many celebrity sightings as L.A. for some reason, and who doesn’t want to grab a couple beers at Pawtucket Brewery.

Capeside, Massachusetts

Capeside is the town in every Home & Garden magazine. Along with hanging out with the characters from Dawson’s Creek, the Riverwalk and the waterfront restaurants had us all wishing for a relaxing vacation in the friendly town.

Rosewood, Pennsylvania

While not blessed with their own postcards by Sunglass Warehouse, we have to give some honorable mentions to some of our TV show settings.

The fictional town of Rosewood, Pennsylvania held all the secrets from our favorite Pretty Little Liars. It contains many principal locations: the police station, the Rosewood High School, the church, the Rosewood Shopping Center, Hollis College, the Rosewood Community Hospital, the Rosewood movie theater, the mausoleum, the dental office, the Ophthalmology Cabinet and the Rosewood Court.

Fun fact: The town square is shot in the same set as Gilmore Girls‘ Stars Hollow, so there’s a connection between both series.

Lanford, Illinois

A fictional town back in the spotlight after twenty years is Roseanne‘s Lanford, Illinois.

While the house shown on the series is real, it is situated in Evansville, Indiana. And it was listed for sale back in 2013 for $129,000.

Sunnydale, California

Did you really think we wouldn’t bring up the home of Buffy Summers and the Hellmouth? The town from Buffy the Vampire Slayer was made to represent generic California cities, much too serene for all the horrors taking place.