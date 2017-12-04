Fans Are in Awe of How Bernadette Peters and Kristin Chenoweth Looked During ‘The Carol Burnett 50th Anniversary Special’

While Carol Burnett was the focus of attention during CBS‘ 50th anniversary tribute to The Carol Burnett Show, many of the viewers were stunned by how good Bernadette Peters and Kristin Chenoweth looked.

Tomorrow night, my dreams are coming true. Join me in celebrating the magic of my idol, Carol Burnett. Watch the Carol Burnett Show’s 50th Anniversary Special on @CBSTV at 8 ET | 7 CT. A post shared by Kristin Chenoweth (@kchenoweth) on Dec 2, 2017 at 11:09am PST

The 69-year-old Peters and the 49-year-old Chenoweth performed a duet during the show. Viewers were not only amazed by their performance, but they also couldn’t stop talking about how it looks like the singers never age.

“Dear Burnadette (sic) Peters….I would like to know what deal with the devil you made…you NEVER age,” a viewer wrote.

#CarolBurnett50 Dear Burnadette Peters….i would like to know what deal with the devil you made…you NEVER age!!! Come on girl…share@@ — The Diva (@HessThe) December 4, 2017



“Going to hunt down Bernadette Peters’ youth elixir,” another added, alluding to the fact that a lot of viewers were trying to figure out if Peters has some kind of magic potion.

Going to hunt down Bernadette Peters’ youth elixir. #CarolBurnett50 pic.twitter.com/y4nUzOoxxr — Sue Carter (@flinnflon) December 4, 2017



@imayfan I want some of whatever Bernadette Peters takes for her anti-aging potion! #CarolBurnett50 — Texbard (@Texbard) December 4, 2017



“Umm [Bernadette Peters] & [Kristin Chenoweth] together is too much for me to handle,” wrote another.

Umm @OfficialBPeters & @KChenoweth together is too much for me to handle ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/tIhwlqblo5 — Mindy Davis (@mindavis) December 4, 2017



One fan has had a crush on Peters for a really long time.

I had a crush on Bernadette Peters when I was a kid.

I still have a crush on Bernadette Peters today #CarolBurnett50 pic.twitter.com/v17oZ87J7o — Husky Haddish (@HuskyBro_Inc) December 4, 2017



Another Twitter user had some extreme feels when watching their performance.

Anyone who knows me knows how much @OfficialBPeters & @KChenoweth both mean to me. I am actually sobbing 😭 watching the 2 of them singing together on #CarolBurnett50 ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Christine Hughes💋 (@XtineHughes) December 4, 2017



One fan called Chenoweth a “national treasure,” just like Burnett.

Gosh Carol Burnett is an American treasure. What a great special. And @KChenoweth too #CarolBurnett50 — Robert Yocham (@RobertEYocham) December 4, 2017

