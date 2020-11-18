Ben Watkins Mourned by 'MasterChef Junior' Fans After His Death

Masterchef Junior fans were saddened to learn that former contestant, 14-year-old Ben Watkins, had passed away after his battle with cancer on Monday. TMZ was the first to learn of the news, reporting that he was undergoing treatment for a rare form of cancer after being diagnosed with a soft tissue tumor at the age of 13. He was one of only six people in the entire world who had Angiomatoid Fibrous Histiocytoma.

Watkins appeared on the sixth season of the Gordon Ramsey-led show. That was three years ago when he was 11-years-old at the time of the competition. He made it into the Top 24 of his season and quickly became a fan favorite for his personality. That season saw Beni Cwiakala take home the top prize. Members of the show, including Ramsey, learned of his cancer diagnosis and put together a video for him to help lift his spirits. The iconic chef also paid tribute to him on Twitter, calling him "an incredibly talented home cook and even stronger young man." He applauded him for always persevering with each tough turn that came his way.

Many fans of the show also paid their respects to Watkins after his passing.