‘Barry’ Season 3: HBO Renews Bill Hader Comedy

HBO has renewed Bill Hader‘s dark comedy series Barry for a third season.

The acclaimed action comedy will be back for another round, HBO’s executive vice president of programming Amy Gravitt announced on Wednesday. Just two weeks into its sophomore season, Barry has earned another pick-up. The show, created by Alec Berg and Bill Hader, is going strong in Season 2, and will only pick up more steam as it will follow Game of Thrones starting this weekend.

Barry stars Hader as a jaded hitman tired of his hollow life. He finds meaning in an acting class out in Los Angeles, and does his best to leave his old life behind and start acting full time. Naturally, this comes with a whole host of issues, from secrets he cannot share to the cops still on his trail from murders past.

So far, Season 1 and 2 of Barry have both had eight episodes each. There is no word on how long the next installment might be, or when we can expect it to hit the air. However, Season 2 follow quickly after Season 1, with just a year between episodes.

It is clear that the show is a big performer for HBO, as it is getting the coveted time slot right after Game of Thrones on Sunday nights starting this weekend. The second season will wrap up at exactly the same time, making HBO a one-stop TV destination for the rest of the spring.

In addition to Hader, Barry stars Henry Winkler as the earnest acting coach Jean Cousineau. Last year, Winkler won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his work on Barry, while Hader won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. The show also won Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series.

Other stars include Sarah Goldberg, who plays Sally Reed, Barry’s classmate and girlfriend, Stephen Root, who plays Barry’s handler, Monroe Fuches and Anthony Carrigan, who plays the erratic gang boss “NoHo Hank.” The show is full of familiar faces, such as D’Arcy Carden and Kirby Howell-Baptiste of The Good Place.

Carrigan was one of the first to respond to the renewal on social media, retweeting HBO’s GIF of him in character as Hank.

“Season 3 baby!!!” he wrote. “You guys this is #SUPERGREAT.”



Season 3 baby!!! You guys this is #SUPERGREAT https://t.co/ClbhmpfEAY — Anthony Carrigan (@Anth_Carrigan) April 10, 2019



So far, Season 2 of Barry is off to a great start with a 96 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 79 percent positive response from viewers. There is still plenty of show to go, a whole murder mystery to unravel before the season is through.

Barry airs on Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on HBO.