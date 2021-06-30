‘Barry’ Star Anthony Carrigan Teases ‘Dangerous Stuff’ Ahead on Season 3 of HBO Series (Exclusive)

✖

Fans of HBO's Barry are excited about Season 3 of the dark-comedy and now series star Anthony Carrigan is teasing how there is "dangerous stuff" ahead. In Barry, former SNL star Bill Hader stars as Barry Berkman, an ex-Marine turned hitman who wants to put his violent days behind him and start a new life as an actor. Carrigan plays Chechen mob boss NoHo Hank, who tries to be Barry's friend to little avail. At the end of Season 2, Barry and Hank wind up far from a friendly relationship, and it is hard to see a path back.

In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Carrigan praised Hader and series co-creator Alec Berg for how well they approach writing the series. "One of the things that I respect so much about Bill Hader and Alec Berg, in terms of what they've written so far and what I've seen of the third season, is that they tend to write themselves into a corner," he said. "And then, the task is like, "How do we get out of it?"

Carrigan went on to say how there's "really dangerous stuff [ahead], but the dangerous stuff makes for the most incredible stuff." While he could not reveal any specifics about the direction of Barry Season 3, Carrigan did explain that Hader and Berg spent more time on getting the script just right during the unexpected shutdown and postponement of Hollywood productions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. "They were able to give a lot of attention to detail for this next season," he said, "and I think that's gonna come through."

While fans wait for the next season of Barry, they can catch Carrigan right now in the new Netflix dramedy, Fatherhood, which co-stars Kevin Hart and Lil Rel Howrey. The film tells the real-life story of Matt Logelin, a man who documented life raising his young daughter after his wife died shortly after childbirth. In the movie, Carrigan and Howery play the best friends to Hart's widower-dad.

During his conversation with PopCulture.com, Carrigan shared that he definitely felt the film's emotional weight when reading the script but noted that the "beautiful thing" about it was how well it "toed the line of handling" the subject matter. "I cried reading the script, but then at the next scene, I'd be laughing, like doubled over, because it manages to just find such a balance of both. I think that that there's something in this movie for everyone."

While Fatherhood deals with the heavy subject material, Carrigan notes there's so much more to it than its saddest moments. "At the same time, it's also really inspiring, and you walk away from it feeling uplifted and happy too, so that's an important thing to identify as well."

Fatherhood is now streaming, only on Netflix. For more on Anthony, check out the interview above, and be sure to stay tuned to PopCulture.com for the latest in celebrity news and entertainment, 24/7.