'Barmageddon' Season 2: David Arquette and Colbie Caillat Play Darts With a Twist (Exclusive Clip)





Barmageddon is back for Season 2, and two big-name celebrities go head-to-head in a unique game of darts. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of the new episode of the USA Network series that airs on Monday at 11 p.m. ET/PT. The clip features David Arquette and Colbie Caillat playing a game of Shelton Darts (Sharts) with their partners. In this game of darts, the team has to solve a phrase by throwing darts at balloons that include images. When it was all said and done, Caillat and her partner solved the phrase first and won the round.

The show returns after the success of the first season. USA says that Season 1 of Barmageddon is the network's most-watched unscripted freshman series in almost three years across all platforms. The show takes place at Ole Red, a bar in Nashville owned by Blake Shelton, who also stars in the show with Carson Daly. WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Gracia is the host, and celebrity guests are invited to compete in bar games with a twist. Some of the celebrities that have been on the show for Season 2 are Kelly Clarkson, Michelle Rodriguez and Gwen Stefani, who is married to Shelton.

Earlier this year, PopCulture spoke to Garcia about what fans can expect from Season 2 of Barmageddon. "It was so fun to film, to be a part of," Garcia said. "The games got bigger. I cry-laugh so much on that show. I'm always like, "I can't believe this is my job. It's the greatest gig in the world." And it was so much fun. It's just so many great laughs, so many fun games to watch, and a lot of great celebrities."

Arquette, 52, is known for playing Dewey Riley in the Scream franchise as well as appearing in other films such as Never Been Kissed, Ready to Rumble and Eight Legged Freaks. He's been nominated for awards, including a Daytime Emmy for producing the game show Celebrity Name Game. Caillat, 38, is a singer/songwriter who is known for songs such as "Bubbly," Brighter Than The Sun, and "Fallin' for You." She has been nominated for five Grammy Awards and won two of them.

New episodes of Barmageddon Season 2 premiere on USA every Monday at 11 p.m. ET/PT.