Barbra Streisand Calls out Golden Globes for Failing Female Directors

Here to present our final award of the night is someone who needs no introduction… @BarbraStreisand! She introduces the nominees for Best Motion Picture – Drama. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Q946KYUjvH — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

Barbra Streisand called out the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for failing to honor female directors at the Golden Globes as the last time a woman won was 1984, when Streisand picked up the honor for Yentl.

“Backstage I heard they said I was the only woman … to get the best director award, and you know, that was 1984: That was 34 years ago. Folks, time’s up!” Streisand said as she introduced the award for Best Motion Picture – Drama. “We need more women directors and more women to be nominated for best director. There are so many films out there that are so good directed by women.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

This year’s field of Best Director nominees were all men, with The Shape of Water‘s Guillermo Del Toro winning the award. Natalie Portman noticed that too, as she introduced the “all-male” nominees with Ron Howard.

Streisand’s win came over three decades ago. Even in 2009, the year Kathryn Bigelow went on to become the only woman to win an Oscar for Best Director with The Hurt Locker, the award went to a man. (Her ex-husband, Avatar director James Cameron, won instead.)

This year was also the third consecutive year without a woman nominated for Best Director. The last nominee was Ava DuVernay for 2014’s Selma.

Lady Bird director Greta Gerwig was snubbed, especially as her film later won the Best Picture – Comedy/Musical award. Dee Rees, who directed Netflix’s acclaimed Mudbound, was also considered subbed.

Still, Streisand said she was honored to be part of an industry that’s fighting against sexism.

“I’m very proud to stand in a room with people who speak out against gender inequality, sexual harassment, and the pettiness that has poisoned our politics,” the Hollywood legend said. “I’m proud that our industry, faced with uncomfortable truths, has vowed to change the way we do business.”

Photo credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBC