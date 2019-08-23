‘Ballers’: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson HBO Series Will End With Season 5

HBO is saying goodbye to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s comedy series, Ballers. The network announced Thursday that the football comedy, which the actor stars and executive produces, will end after its upcoming fifth season. The final set of episodes will premiere Sunday.

The Hollywood Reporter, who first broke the story, cited sources saying Season 5 was crafted as a final season with producers making the decision to end the show months ago.

Johnson also shared the news on Instagram with a lengthy caption, as well as a video addressing fans of the series directly.

“Cheers to our FINAL SEASON of HBO’s BALLERS [drink emoji],” the actor wrote. “My heart [black heart emoji] is full of gratitude to all of you for rockin’ with us every season. You made us HBO’s highest rated comedy for years and most importantly, you helped create and sustain a platform for other actors to have the OPPORTUNITY to work hard, grow and become household names. To me, the opportunity Ballers created for so many others, is the real gold of our show.”

“I love you, I thank you and enjoy our final season of BALLERS. This SUNDAY on HBO,” he ended the statement.

Ballers was created by Stephen Levinson and executive produced by Mark Wahlberg, Peter Berg and Andy Garcia. The show is HBO’s most-watched scripted comedy, averaging 834,000 total same-day viewers. Along with Johnson, the series starred Rob Corddry, John David Washington and Omar Miller.

The series is HBO’s latest scripted series to come to an end in 2019, along with hit series Game of Thrones and Veep. The network also said goodbye to Divorce, starring Sarah Jessica Parker, and will say goodbye to David Simon’s The Deuce and Mike Judge’s Silicon Valley this year as well.

HBO is bringing many new and returning series in the coming months as well, starting with the premiere of the Danny McBride comedy series, The Righteous Gemstones. Other new and returning shows coming in 2020 include renewed Los Espookys, Room 104, A Black Lady Sketch Show, Mrs. Fletcher, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Insecure, Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Run, Barry and High Maintenance.

After the successful release of Hobbs & Shaw, Johnson will next appear in the Jumanji sequel and Jungle Cruise. Along with his TV role on Ballers, the actor recently hosted NBC competition series The Titan Games.

Ballers’ fifth and final season premiers Sunday on HBO.