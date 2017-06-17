‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Shuts Down Production In Mexico For ‘Alleged Misconduct’

It’s been announced that Warner Bros. has shut down production on the ABC reality show Bachelor in Paradise, over an “allegation of misconduct.”

According to Deadline, a spokesperson for Warner Bros. released a statement saying, “We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of ‘Bachelor in Paradise‘ in Mexico. We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations.”

The rep concluded by confirming, “Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action.”

At this time, no explanation has been given for what the “misconduct” was, but being that it took place on the set of a reality show designed to put contestants in situations where they hook-up it must’ve been something pretty serious.

Reportedly, journalists reached out to Warner Bros. for an explanation, but their phone calls were not returned.

Bachelor in Paradise filming was underway in Mexico, and the fourth season was scheduled to premiere on Aug. 8th.

No word if the show will still meet that premiere date.

The cast this season was set to include: Raven Gates, Corinne Olympios, Amanda Stanton, Alexis Waters, Derek Peth, DeMario Jackson, Lacey Mark, Kristina Schulman, Nick “St. Nick” Benvenutti, Danielle Maltby, Taylor Nolan, Robby Hayes, Ben Zorn, Jasmine Goode, Vinny Ventiera, and Alex Woytkiw.

Interestingly, just before the statement from Warner Bros. was released, an Instagram user shared a picture of the entire cast gathered at an airport in Mexico.

The user, aprilannstyles, wrote, “Was sad leaving Puerto Vallarta BUT THEN this happened at the airport!! Too FUN!!” Then she included the hashtags, “#thebachelor #thebachelorette #bachelornation.”

The Instagram post seems legitimate, but its authenticity and context have yet to be fully confirmed.

