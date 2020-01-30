‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couple Joe Amabile and Kendall Long Split After a Year of Dating

It looks like paradise has been lost between Joe Amabile and Kendall Long. The couple, whose romance was the result of Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise, have apparently called it quits. They released an official statement jointly to Bachelor Nation, where they detail the reason for the split.

“We have decided mutually to go our separate ways. Joe has made the decision to move back to Chicago while Kendall will be remaining in her hometown of Los Angeles,” the statement began. “Our family and friends have always been an extremely important element to who we are as people. We can’t imagine continuing our lives without them closer, especially when thinking of starting a family of our own one day. We both respect each others’ decision and still have a great deal of love for each other. We appreciate all the love and support everyone has given us throughout our relationship.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

This isn’t the first time the couple has experienced trouble in paradise. Way back in September of 2018 Long and Armabile, who were deemed as one of the strongest in the dating show’s storied history, ended up splitting up during their tenure on Bachelor in Paradise, partly due to Long’s wandering eye. Only later did they announce they were back together, although that only appears to have lasted so long.

Long, of course, first made an impression on the show’s fans by taking Amabile on a date to a taxidermy shop, which really isn’t that weird when you consider her vocal love of the craft. Ahead of that season’s finale, which was taped in August of 2018, she shared her true feelings about her now-ex with Us Weekly.

“I feel like the one thing with Joe is that he’s just very honest and genuine and puts it all out there with who he is. He doesn’t really hold back,” she said. “That was the one thing that I really appreciated on Paradise. I just cracked up so hard.” Amabile also added that “I like when she gets mad and she puts that face on. We just like being together. It feels right.”

Bachelor in Paradise premiered back in 2014 and was a spinoff of similar reality/dating competition shows including The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. Season 6 just concluded in September of last year.