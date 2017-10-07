Bruce Campbell Teases ‘Ash vs. Evil Dead’ Could Adapt ‘Fistful of Boomstick’

Once audiences enjoyed Army of Darkness, fans had to wait decades to see Bruce Campbell reprise his role as Ash Williams in Ash vs. Evil Dead on Starz. In 2003, Campbell voiced the character for the video game Evil Dead: A Fistful of Boomstick, allowing fans to see what new adventures the character faced. During a panel at New York Comic Con, Campbell teased that the TV series could eventually incorporate elements from that video game.

“It would make sense that we do more games,” Campbell responded after asked about the possibility during the panel. “If we manage to stay on the air, the likelihood increases exponentially.”

Video games aren’t the only medium which saw the exploration of Ash Williams, as there have been multiple comic book series that saw the character take on terrifying threats, including a crossover event with the Marvel Zombies line.

Campbell, who’s known for his sense of humor in all of his different appearances at various conventions and public events, took the opportunity to encourage the audience to spend their money wisely to ensure there would be more seasons of the series.

“So go download the Starz app, binge the shows first two seasons,” Campbell encouraged. “I say this because I hear a lot of boo-hooing that people can’t afford Starz… give up your f*cking cars, you don’t need one in New York Cty. Give it up and go get the Starz app and watch the show.”

Movie and TV fans have grown accustomed to being able to consume the media they want whenever they want, often opting to not watch a series until it gets included in a subscription service like Netflix or Hulu.

Campbell reinforced, however, that if the audience truly wanted to see more episodes, they’d redirect their funds towards promoting the show by signing up for Starz.

Ash vs. Evil Dead returns with Season 3 on February 25, 2018.