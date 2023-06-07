'Arrow' Star Sets Hallmark Movie Debut

Arrow star Katie Cassidy has booked her Hallmark debut! According to TVLine, Cassidy will set in the network's new film A Royal Christmas Crush, part of the annual Christmas in July programming event. Premiering on Saturday, July 8 at 8 p.m. ET, Cassidy stars as Ava, who is offered to work at the Royal Ice Hotel, where the Royal Prince (Stephen Huszar) is staying.

The film marks Cassidy's first Hallmark venture, which could possibly open doors to even more projects on the network. A Christmas movie in July may not be what some people like, but Hallmark is famous for Christmas movies, whether it's in the summer or in the winter. It gets fans excited for the snowy holiday and in the spirit, as people usually get ready for Christmas, even at the end of summer if they so choose to.

Since Katie Cassidy doesn't seem to have too much going on these days following the end of Arrow, there's a high possibility that her Hallmark film will turn into a Pringle's situation where she can't just star in one. There are many Hallmark mainstays on the network, but with many leaving for GAC Family, they are probably looking for more leads to fill up its many movies. Seeing Cassidy in a role that is definitely different from Laurel Lance/Black Canary/Black Siren is still getting some used to, but that doesn't mean she shouldn't be in more Hallmark projects.

Cassidy starred on Arrow as Laurel Lance throughout the show's eight-season run, and was even going to star in a potential spinoff, Green Arrow and the Canaries. Unfortunately, The CW didn't pick it up to series following the backdoor pilot in Arrow's final season, even after the cliffhanger the episode ended with. However, now fans will be able to see the actress back on their screens again and hope that this won't be the last time that she's starring in a Hallmark movie. Better yet, maybe she can star in a future show on the network?

Luckily she will be returning to TV in just over a month when A Royal Christmas Crush premieres on Hallmark. Even if it's not your cup of tea just yet because it is still summer, there's a high chance that it will air again in December, so there will be plenty of chances to watch it for years to come. Katie Cassidy's a Hallmark star now, and it's definitely pretty great.