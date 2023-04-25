Major Hallmark Mystery Movie Series Is Officially Canceled

The last Mystery 101 movie has already aired, the Hallmark Channel confirmed on Instagram over the weekend. After plugging an all-day Mystery 101 marathon on Sunday, a representative for the network told a fan on Instagram that there are no more movies featuring Amy Winslow, Travis Burke, and Graham Winslow. The final Mystery 101 movie, Mystery 101: Deadly History, debuted in September 2021.

"We loved making Mystery 101 and we're so glad you enjoyed sleuthing along with us," a representative wrote to a fan. "We want to let you know that our talented sleuths have solved the last mystery and are off the case. In the coming weeks and months, there are exciting new mysteries on the way that we know you'll love!"

Mystery 101 was created by Robin Bernheim and Lee Goldberg. Jill Wagner starred as college literature professor Amy Winslow, who teamed up with Det. Travis Burke and her father, author Graham Winslow, to solve mysteries. Kristoffer Polaha played Travis and Robin Thomas played Graham. Other main actors who appeared in the series include Preston Vanderslice as Amy's teaching assistant Bud, Derek Green as Police Chief Tate, and Sarah Dugdale as Tate's daughter, Det. Claire Tate. Seven movies aired on Hallmark between January 2019 and September 2021.

Since Hallmark put an end to the mystery of Mystery 101's future, the lead stars took to social media to share the sad news. "Well kids, looks like the cat's out of the bag. [Mystery 101] has solved its last mystery," Polaha tweeted. "You are the most incredibly supportive fans ever! We LOVE you! [Wagner] & [Thomas] & I had the most amazing time entertaining you by bringing Travis, Amy, & Graham to life." Polaha added, "But" and a winking emoji at the end as a tease.

Wagner thanked her co-stars, the crew, and fans in an emotional Instagram post. She also provided her own ending for the show's central couple. "To the fans... just so you know in my mind, Amy and Travis get married and go on a super long honeymoon to Fiji," she wrote. "Thank you all for being so supportive and loving the show like you did! Stay tuned for the next chapter with me, lots of fun things coming your way... and you know I always love a good mystery."

Fans were devastated to hear that Mystery 101 is definitely not coming back, especially since the final movie had a cliffhanger ending. "Ridiculous that they ended it this way. I watched all of the different mystery series and this was my favorite by far," one person wrote to Wagner. "You guys definitely deserved a better ending and so did the fans."

"You two elevated this show above what it originally was set to be – as your chemistry together is simply outstanding!!!! [Hallmark] made the wrong decision here," another fan wrote to Wagner. "Loved this show! It is [so] incredibly short-sighted that [Hallmark] does not see or appreciate what the viewers love and watch," another wrote.