‘Arrested Development’ Alum to Guest Star in ‘Elsbeth’ Season 3

An Arrested Development star is joining Elsbeth for Season 3.

TV Insider reports that David Cross will be guest starring in the upcoming season of the CBS dramedy.

Cross will appear in Episode 2, which is part of the two-part season premiere airing in October. In the episode, directed by co-creator and executive producer Robert King, Cross will play Nolan Hurst. “After the purchase of a rare doll on the black market turns deadly, Nolan, a hapless insider trader fresh from a stint in prison, winds up taking hostages in one of New York’s best toy stores.”

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

The actor joins previously announced guest stars Amy Sedaris, Andy Richter, Lindsay Mendez, and Stephen Colbert. Their additions add on to Elsbeth’s star power, which has been evident since the show premiered in 2024. Already, The Good Wife spinoff has seen a variety of guest stars, ranging from Stephen Moyer, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Retta, Gina Gershon, Keegan-Michael Key, Elizabeth Lail, Vanessa Bayer, Laurie Metcalf, Jordana Brewster, Alyssa Milano, and Billy Magnussen, among many others. The Season 2 finale was a star-studded affair, with nearly 10 past guest stars returning.

David Cross is best known for his role as Tobias Fünke in the sitcom Arrested Development, which originally ran for three seasons on Fox from 2003 to 2006, making a comeback in 2013 on Netflix for the first part of Season 4. The remainder of the season, as well as Season 5, aired in 2018 and 2019. Other notable credits include Mr. Show with Bob and David, Alvin and the Chipmunks, The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret, Freak Show, Oliver Beene, The Ben Stiller Show, and more. Additionally, he also created, wrote, and executive produced The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret and developed Freak Show.

Elsbeth was renewed for Season 3 in February, which is set to premiere on a special day at a special time, Sunday, Oct. 12 at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS. Cross’ episode will premiere that following Thursday, Oct. 16 at 10 p.m. ET, which will be its usual time. There will be a lot more to look forward to with the third season, even without Carra Patterson on full-time as Kaya Blanke. In the meantime, the first two seasons of Elsbeth are streaming now on Paramount+.