Another Pop Music Icon Could Be Taking Over ‘Kelly Clarkson Show’

Could Pink be raising her glass to a career pivot?

As Kelly Clarkson prepares to step down from The Kelly Clarkson Show, Page Six reports that the “So What” singer may be set to take over her role as NBC talk show host.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The outlet’s sources report that Pink, 46, has moved from her home in California to New York City, possibly in preparation for a new TV role. “I saw her at Soho House yesterday with a guy who seemed to be part of team,” the outlet’s insider said. “She spent a few hours reading paperwork and documents on a computer.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: P!NK and Kelly Clarkson perform onstage during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 27, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Neither Pink nor Clarkson has addressed the speculation publicly.

The American Idol winner, 43, announced earlier this month that The Kelly Clarkson Show would be coming to an end after Season 7, revealing that she needed to “prioritize” children River Rose, 11, and Remy, 9, following the death of their father, Brandon Blackstock, in August 2025 due to melanoma.



“I have been extremely fortunate to work with such an outstanding group of people at The Kelly Clarkson Show, both in Los Angeles and New York,” Clarkson wrote on social media at the time. “There have been so many amazing moments and shows over these seven seasons.”

The Grammy winner added that she was “forever grateful and honored to have worked alongside the greatest band and crew you could hope for” as well as “all the talent and inspiring people who have shared their time and lives with us.”

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW’s kelly clarkson (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

Thanking everyone for their support dating back to the show’s 2019 premiere, Clarkson added, “Because of all of that, this was not an easy decision, but this season will be my last hosting The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

While this is the end of her talk show era, the star assured her fans it wasn’t goodbye. “I’ll still be making music, playing shows here and there and you may catch me on The Voice from time to time … you never know where I might show up next,” she said, concluding, “But for now, I want to thank y’all so much for allowing our show to be a part of your lives, and for believing in us and hanging with us for seven incredible years.”

She added during a recent TODAY show appearance, “I think everybody probably gets the timing. Our family life, the dynamic changed a bit, and it has changed for a minute now. You got kids, we’ve all got kids, and it’s one of those things when you kind of start seeing life as how precious it is, too. It’s like, ‘You know what, I’m really busy.’”

“I was like, ‘I know everybody thinks she’s like quitting,’” Clarkson said of the show. “I’m like, ‘I still have other jobs, so I’m still doing stuff.’ There’s just too much on the plate, so I was like, you know what, it’s time to pull back.”

