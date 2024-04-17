Another Classic Arcade Game Is Getting a TV Show: Details on Comedy Central's 'Golden Axe' Show

A new video game adaptation is set to hit TV screens. Comedy Central has ordered 10 episodes of Golden Axe, based on the popular Sega video game series produced by CBS Studios in association with Sony Pictures Television and Original Film.

A nostalgic tribute to the 1989 video game series, Golden Axe brings back veteran warriors Ax Battler, Tyris Flare, and Gilius Thunderhead in their epic battle to save Yuria from the evil giant Death Adder. This time, they are joined by the inexperienced and underprepared Hampton Squib, adding a new dynamic to their quest.

According to an official press release, Emmy award winner Matthew Rhys "will play Gilius Thunderhead, a grumpy battle dwarf with exceptionally poor hygiene and a chip on his shoulder. Community's Danny Pudi is Hampton Squib, a naive, inexperienced first-time adventurer who has dreamt of questing his entire life. He hopes his can-do attitude can make up for his inability to actually do stuff.

Lisa Gilroy (Jury Duty) plays Tyris Flare, a fearsome battle sorceress who is deadly in a fight and even deadlier with her sharp wit. Liam McIntyre (The Flash) plays Ax Battler, a barbarian warrior with a strict code of honor and a sweet golden retriever demeanor. His brawn outweighs his brains, but his heart outweighs his brawn.

Carl Tart (Grand Crew) as Chronos 'Evil' Lait, originally from Golden Axe III, is a 100% badass humanoid panther. At least, that's how Chronos describes himself. In reality, he's uncomfortably cheesy and can't read a room." Fans are promised "exciting cameos" to come from the Golden Axe world.

Mike McMahan (Star Trek: Lower Decks) and Joe Chandler will co-write the first episode of Golden Axe and executive produce the series, with Chandler as the showrunner. McMahan is noted for his work as an executive producer and writer of Rick and Morty and is well-known as the co-creator of the Hulu animated series Solar Opposites. In addition to being the executive producer of the popular animated series American Dad, Chandler previously wrote for shows such as the Napoleon Dynamite animated series.

Golden Axe is a series of side-scrolling games first released in 1989. It quickly proved to be highly successful and has been followed by four games to date. Sega has also created several spin-offs from the franchise. Film and television adaptations of the games have been discussed since 2014, but nothing has been produced up to this point.