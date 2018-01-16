Ann Curry Will Appear Wednesday on ‘CBS This Morning’ in First TV Interview Since Leaving ‘Today’

Ann Curry will return to television Wednesday for her first interview since leaving NBC in 2015, CBS This Morning shared.

The former Today co-host will sit down with CBS hosts in part to discuss her history with disgraced colleague Matt Lauer, who was fired in November for inappropriate sexual behavior.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Curry, 61, will also discuss her thoughts on the #MeToo movement and her upcoming PBS series We’ll Meet Again.

TOMORROW on @CBSThisMorning: Former “TODAY” co-anchor @AnnCurry will join us for her *first* TV interview since leaving NBC in 2015. She’ll discuss her upcoming @PBS show and we’ll also ask her about the #MeToo movement and the firing of her former colleague Matt Lauer. pic.twitter.com/j7JLQsTuze — CBS This Morning ❄️ (@CBSThisMorning) January 16, 2018

The former NBC morning host previously told PEOPLE she was “still really processing” the news of Lauer’s termination, but she expressed unwavering support of the rising women’s movement.

“The women’s movement got us into the workplace, but it didn’t make us safe once we got there,” she said. “And the battle lines are now clear. We need to move this revolution forward and make our workplaces safe.”

While Curry has not spoken out about harassment of misconduct she experienced or witnessed at Lauer’s hands, Lauer joked during a 2008 roast he had sexual relations with Curry and former co-anchor Katie Couric.

Curry did, however, speak out on behalf of the women who came forward to share their stories against Lauer and other powerful figures across all industries.

“I admire the women who have been willing to speak up both anonymously and on the record. Those women need to keep their jobs, and all women need to be able to work, to be able to thrive, without fear,” Curry said. “This kind of behavior exists across industries, and it is so long overdue for it to stop. This is a moment when we all need to be a beacon of light for those women, for all women, and for ourselves.”

Curry substituted for Lauer before she became an official Today news anchor in 1997. In 2011, she was named co-host of the morning show alongside Lauer, but was fired a little more than a year later.

In June 2012, Curry gave a tearful announcement on air sharing she would be leaving the job. Her exit came at a time when Today ratings had fallen behind ABC’s Good Morning America, and Lauer was allegedly moved into Curry’s position to rebound the show’s drop in viewership.

Whispers of Curry’s abrupt firing suggest Lauer had a greater hand in removing Curry from her position. In light of NBC’s declining ratings, Lauer reportedly complained to then-executive producer Jim Bell about his female co-host’s performance, leading to her firing.

According to a 2013 New York Times report on Curry’s departure, she felt there was a “boys’ club” atmosphere at Today.

“Women never forgave Matt for what he did to Ann [Curry] five years ago,” the executive from a rival network told Fox News. “We’re now realizing that he was dragging down Today‘s ratings ever since. He wasn’t key to their ratings. He was actually actively hurting their ratings.”

Following Lauer’s termination, Today co-host Savannah Guthrie remained in her position while Hoda Kotb stepped in to replace him.