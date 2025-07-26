Longtime Fan-Favorite Sitcom Star Joins ‘Animal Control’ Season 4

A beloved sitcom star is joining Animal Control.

Variety reports that Kyla Pratt is set to recur in the Fox sitcom’s upcoming fourth season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pratt will play Daisy, a new member of the Seattle Animal Control squad who serves as the new partner of Gerry Dee’s Templeton Dudge. She will appear in eight episodes, including the season premiere. Although a premiere date has not been announced as of yet, Animal Control is expected to return later this year.

CALL ME KAT: Kyla Pratt in the Call Me Forty episode of CALL ME KAT airing Thursday, Jan. 27 (9:00-9:31 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (Photo by FOX via Getty Images)

Sitcoms are far from a new genre for Pratt. She is best known for her voice role as Penny Proud in Disney Channel’s The Proud Family in the early aughts and has been reprising the role in Disney+’s The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder since 2022. She also starred in the early 2000s sitcom One on One as Breanna Latrice Barnes, the BET romantic comedy series Let’s Stay Together, and fellow Fox sitcom Call Me Kat as Randi. She’s also had guest spots on shows such as Living Single, Friends, Smart Guy, Sister Sister, Moesha, Lizzie McGuire, Duncanville, A Black Lady Sketch Show, and many others.

That’s not even counting her movie roles and other TV shows, which include The Baby-Sitters Club, Dr. Dolittle, Fat Albert, Hotel for Dogs, The Christmas Pact, Let’s Stay Together, Recovery Road, Black Ink Crew: Compton, Fantasy Island, and The Chi, to name a few. Upcoming, Pratt is set to star in the new thriller Girl in the Cellar with Kyle Clark and Kelcey Mawema.

(Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Joel McHale stars in Animal Control, which follows a group of Animal Control workers “whose lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but humans are not.” Michael Rowland, Vella Lovell, Ravi Patel, and Grace Palmer also star. Fox renewed the sitcom for Season 4 in May, two months after the Season 3 finale. Animal Control premiered in 2023 and was created by Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, and Dan Sterling.

A premiere date for Animal Control’s fourth season should be announced soon. Networks are starting to reveal fall premiere dates, so it’s only a matter of time before Fox joins the crowd. In the meantime, the first three seasons of Animal Control are streaming on Hulu. There are a number of Pratt’s projects also streaming that fans can watch to occupy themselves.