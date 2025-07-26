Andy Samberg Addresses ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Revival Hopes

Andy Samberg is giving an update on a potential Brooklyn Nine-Nine revival.

The Saturday Night Live alum starred as Jake Peralta on the workplace comedy, which ended in 2021 after eight seasons.

Even though it hasn’t even been four years since the series finale, fans are still hoping that more could be on the way. In 2023, Stephanie Beatriz said, “there’s always a chance” for a revival, while much of the cast reunited last year to honor late co-star Andre Braugher, who died in December 2023 from lung cancer. At San Diego Comic-Con, Samberg was asked by CBR if there have been talks about what could be next for B99, but the actor said, “Not really.”

Pictured: (l-r) Andy Samberg as Jake Peralta, Andre Braugher as Ray Holt — (Photo by: Jordin Althaus/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

“I mean, it’s tough because Andre passed,” he explained. “So I’m not sure what it would even be unless it was like, a spinoff of a different character. I feel like that’s something Dan Goor and Mike Schur would get asked before me. I know it’s wild. That show is still really watched a lot.”

Braugher starred on Brooklyn Nine-Nine as Captain Raymond Holt for all eight seasons. It makes perfect sense that it would be hard to do a straight revival of the series without him, and it would make more sense to follow another character. That way, fans are still able to see what some of their favorite characters are up to while introducing new ones, and the show wouldn’t have to completely depend on returning characters. It could also find a way to pay tribute to Braugher. In any case, fans shouldn’t expect a full-blown Brooklyn Nine-Nine revival anytime soon, but a spinoff of sorts is not completely out of the question, it seems.

Pictured: (l-r) Joe Lo Truglio as Charles Boyle, Melissa Fumero as Amy Santiago, Andy Samberg as Jake Peralta, Stephanie Beatriz as Rosa Diaz — (Photo by: Jordin Althaus/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine premiered on Fox in 2013 and also starred Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Chelsea Peretti, Dirk Blocker, and Joel McKinnon Miller. Fox surprisingly canceled the series in May 2018 after five seasons, but NBC picked it up a day later for Season 6. The series aired for an additional two seasons before capping at eight seasons and 153 episodes in September 2021.

Whether or not a Brooklyn Nine-Nine revival will ever happen remains to be seen, but for now, fans will just have to settle with the original. All eight seasons are streaming on Peacock and Netflix.