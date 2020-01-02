Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen Had a Very NSFW Conversation During CNN’s New Year’s Eve Show

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen hosted CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast, and one moment might see them in a bit of trouble. In a clip posted around Twitter early Wednesday, Cooper and Cohen are shown recounting a racy conversation between the Anderson Cooper 360 host and his late mother, Gloria Vanderbilt. Vanderbilt was apparently about to meet Cohen, and she was nervous about what the Bravo exec was going to ask her about.

However, before he got too far, Cooper was unsure if he could use one of the NSFW words his mom had said.

“My mom, at age — at this point — 93, turns to me and says to me,” Cooper said before pausing and asking, “Can I say this?”

“I don’t know if you can say that word, but just say it,” Cohen says.

“I don’t know what the rules are. She goes … I don’t know. Can we?” Cooper nervously asks.

From there, the Watch What Happens Live host tries to safely recount the story, but Cooper ends up spilling the beans anyway.

“She turned to Anderson and said, ‘He’s not going to ask me who has the biggest bleep of anyone I’ve ever been with, right?’” Cohen recalled.

“No, it was … She turns to be out of the blue and goes ‘He’s not going to ask me who has the biggest c— in Hollywood, is he?” Cooper said, uncensored. “That’s what she asked.”

The response to the clip was a bit mixed. Some took the opportunity to demand Kathy Griffin return to the co-hosting gig after being fired in 2017.

“Bring back Kathy,” one user wrote.

“Too much! Kathy Griffin was much better!!” another wrote.

“We want Kathy Griffin back,” a third wrote.

However, others were more pleased with the tipsy clip and loved the chemistry on display.

“His little giggle at the end sends meeeee,” one viewer wrote.

“They are my favorite part of the NYE program,” a second added.

“I love it [because] CNN just lets them do what they want to do,” another wrote.

Neither Cooper, Cohen or CNN have issued any sort of statement on the language flub as of press time.

