'And Just Like That' Season 2 Adds Sitcom Veteran to Cast

Sex and The City sequel series And Just Like That has added a sitcom veteran to its cast for Season 2. Glamour reports that Tony Danza will appear in the new episodes. He is said to be playing "the dad of one of our favorite characters."

Danza is an iconic TV star, having risen to fame in the '70s and '80s through roles on Taxi and Who's The Boss? He also had his own shortlived sitcom in the late '90s, The Tony Danza Show, which earned him a People's Choice Award for Favorite Male Performer in a Television Series. Notably, The Tony Danza Show was also the name of Danza's daytime talk show that aired from 2004-2006. His last main cast role was in the 2018 Netflix series The Good Cop, opposite Josh Groban. Most recently, Danza has turned up on Blue Bloods, playing Lieutenant Raymond Moretti.

The news of Danza's casting comes almost a year after it was revealed that Sex and The City actor Chris Noth was removed from And Just Like That over sexual assault allegations. In December 2021, The Hollywood Reporter published a detailed report of accusations against Noth, brought forward by two women. The women claim that Noth raped them, with one alleged incident taking place in 2004 and the other happening in 2015.

THR reached out to Noth for a statement, and he did reply. "The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false." He continued, "These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women." Soon, more women came forward to make claims against Noth, including actress Zoe Lister-Jones and a former Sex and the City stand-in.

Noth's character had already been killed off of And Just Like That, but he was reportedly cut from planned flashbacks. In addition to the HBO reboot show, Noth was also fired from CBS' The Equalizer. He'd played ex-CIA director William Bishop during Season 1 and much of Season 2, but his character was killed after he was fired over the sexual misconduct allegations.