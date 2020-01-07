‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ Premiere: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

America’s Got Talent is back in action on Monday night with the second season of America’s Got Talent: The Champions. The season, featuring past champions and fan-favorite acts from the franchise begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. The premiere runs two hours and includes Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell and Heidi Klum back as judges.

AGT: The Champions Season 2 also features Brookyln Nine-Nine star Terry Crews back as host. Alesha Dicon, who works with Cowell on Britain’s Got Talent, is taking over for Spice Girls singer Mel B as the fourth judge.

If you still want to watch the AGT: The Champions Monday night but are not near a television, you can still stream the show at NBC.com with a cable or satellite log-in. You can also catch the show on NBC affiliates on internet TV platforms like Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling, Fubo, AT&T NOW and YouTube TV.

Forty acts will compete for title of “Most Talented” this year, with winners chosen by AGT superfans. Unlike the main AGT, AGT: The Champions was pre-taped.

Although there are no America’s Got Talent winners competing, there are a handful of finalists beloved by fans. The previous AGT talent competing are: comedian Dan Naturman (2014); trapese artists Duo Transcend (2018); violist Brian King Joseph (2018); dog act Christian and Percy (2014); dance group Freckled Sky (2015); singer Hans (2018); singer Luke Islam (2019); singer Michael Grimm (2010); singer Mike Yung (2019); mentalist Oz Pearlman (2015); singer Puddles Pity Party (2017); comedian Ryan Niemiller (2019); shadow dance group The Silhouettes (2006); Sandou Trio Russian Bar (2011); violinist Tyler Butler-Fifueroa (2019); singers Voices of Service (2019); and dancers V.Unbeatable (2019).

This is the first AGT-related broadcast since Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough were surprisingly fired after they finished their first season of America’s Got Talent last summer. Union’s firing came after she reportedly complained about a “toxic” work environment. She reportedly told producers about a racist joke Jay Leno made, which was eventually cut. She and Hough also reportedly received multiple notes about their looks from executives.

The situation led to NBC starting an investigation into America’s Got Talent. The two sides also had a five-hour meeting in December.

“The initial conversation was candid and productive,” NBC said in a statement. “While there will be a further investigation to get a deeper understanding of the facts, we are working with Gabrielle to come to a positive resolution.”

“We had a lengthy 5-hour, and what I thought to be, productive meeting yesterday,” Union tweeted. “I was able to, again, express my unfiltered truth. I led with transparency and my desire and hope for real change.”

Photo credit: Trae Patton/NBC