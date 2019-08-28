‘America’s Got Talent’ Quarter Finals 3: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

America’s Got Talent is back Tuesday with the third and final night of the Live Quarter Finals, and the fight is tougher than ever. The 12 remaining acts will be performing in the hopes of securing one of the seven spots left before the beginning of next week’s semifinals.

Viewers can tune in for the show live on NBC starting at 8 p.m. ET. Fans can also record the episode if they have DVRs or catch it on Hulu Wednesday ahead of the results show, airing at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday on NBC.

The 12 acts vying for the remaining spots on the semifinals includes Terry Crews’ Golden Buzzer Detroit Youth Choir and guest judge Jay Leno’s Golden Buzzer Emanne Beasha. Benicio Bryant, Berywam, Dom Chambers, Eric Chien, Gonzo, Jackie Fabulous, Lukas & Falco, MacKenzie and Marcin Patrzalek. The episode will also feature a performance from Wildcard contestant cyr wheel artist/aerialist Matthew Richardson.

According to NBC, viewers will have a chance to vote for their favorite act at NBC.com/AGTVote and via the AGT App (available through Google Play and on the App Store). In addition, Xfinity X1 customers will be able to vote via their set-top box during the live broadcast by saying “vote for AGT” into the X1 voice remote.

Fans will also have a chance to save an act in jeopardy each week during the Wednesday results show via the “Dunkin’ Save.”

From the 12 performances featured on Tuesday, seven acts will move on to the semi-finals after this third live results show on Wednesday, Aug. 28 (8-9 p.m. ET/PT).

This week’s winning seven acts will join 14 acts already confirmed for the semifinals: Impressionist Greg Morton, acrobatic trio Messoudi Brothers, vocal group Voices of Service, singer Ansley Burns, blacklight painter Alex Dowis, singer Luke Islam, singer/pianist Kodi Lee, singer/guitarist Chris Klafford, singer Robert Finley, comedian Ryan Niemiller, acrobatic dance group V. Unbeatable, light-up dance group Light Balance Kids, violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa and the Ndlovu Youth Choir.

Last week’s quarter finals weren’t without their fair share of drama, as the judges critics’ on 13-year-old Charlotte Summers’ performance left her in tears, with many on social media also taking issue with the singer’s choice of song.

Thirty-six acts in total are performing for judges Simon Cowell, Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough, Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews, competing for a chance to win $1 million and headlining a show at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel and Casino.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.