‘America’s Got Talent’ Judges Blown Away By 12-Year-Old Ventriloquist

A 12-year-old ventriloquist stole the show at America’s Got Talent on Tuesday with a stunning rendition of Summertime, which the young girl did with her mouth completely closed.

Darci Lynne Farmer stepped onstage holding her rabbit puppet, apparently slightly nervous as she chatted with the judges, but any hint of stage fright disappeared as she sang the first notes of the song.

The Oklahoma City girl immediately stunned the judges with her powerful voice, which seemed to rise miraculously from her apparently shut mouth.

Darci expertly moved the puppet around, as if the enchanting voice were coming from the rabbit named Petunia.

The amazing performance went so well Darci earned a standing ovation and the highest honor of the show.

Judge Mel B, struggling to explain how amazing she’d found the act, reached towards the other side of the desk and hit the golden buzzer. With that, Mel B ensured Darci would go straight to the live shows, regardless of the other judges’ opinions, although they looked just as convinced as her.

Darci, of course, was left in tears and overwhelmed by the honors.

“I love you and I believe you are going far, you just changed your life tonight,” said Howie Mandel after she told him she had only been performing for two years.

Darci also told the cameras that Petunia had helped her find her voice and come out of her shell. Her act, she added, let her overcome shyness as she hoped to block out her fears “and get a little spunky.”

The girl even earned sincere praise from Simon Cowell, who over the years has earned a reputation as one of the harshest critics on the show.

