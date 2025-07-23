Authorities Release Shocking New Details About ‘American Idol’s Robin Kaye And Husband’s Homicides

Chilling details about the murders of American Idol music supervisor Robin Kaye and her musician husband Thomas Deluca have surfaced. PEOPLE reports the suspect allegedly fatally shot the couple with their own gun in their $4.5 million Encino, CA home.

On July 14, the couple were found in separate rooms of their home with gunshot wounds to the head. Police were alerted to the home when concerned family members requested a welfare check.

Officers arrived at the scene and discovered a trail of blood leading to the front of the property, with it seeming the suspect made entry through a shattered glass sliding door at the back of the house. The couple were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police previously said that the killings appeared to be random, and there was probably no connection to the victims.

Kaye worked in music and television. Outside of her work on American Idol from 2002 to 2023, she also served as music supervisor on Lip Sync Battle, After the Sunset, The Singing Bee and Q’Viva!: The Chosen, as well as multiple Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) responded to a burglary call at the couple’s property four days prior. After finding no signs of forced entry, they left. It’s now believed that the couple were already dead, or possibly dying, that same day.

The suspect is also accused of calling the police himself, the DA’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE. He reportedly found the weapon inside after breaking in, per CBS News.

Raymond Boodarian, 22, a resident of Encino, has been arrested in connection with the killings. According to authorities, the couple is believed to have walked in on the suspect inside their home, where a confrontation ensued.

He’s been charged with two counts of murder and one count of residential burglary with a person. The murder charges include the special circumstance allegations of multiple murders and murder during the commission of a burglary, as well as firearm allegations. Neighbors have been complaining about a rise in crime in the area.