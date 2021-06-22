'American Housewife' Officially Dead, Producers Not Searching for New Home After ABC Cancellation

✖

American Housewife is reported to be officially dead, as producers of the comedy are not searching for a new home for the show, after it was canceled by ABC. According to TV Line, "the sitcom is not being shopped" to other networks or streaming services. "It is the end, I am sorry to report," a TV Line writer stated after a fan inquired about the show's future.

Notably, American Housewife star Diedrich Bader — who played Greg Otto, the dad and husband — had previously commented on the chances of the show moving elsewhere. "Sorry to say that American Housewife will not be returning for another season," he tweeted in May. "It was an absolute honor to work [with] the entire cast (new [and] original), the crew, and the writers." He added, "And I want to thank our fans for all your support over the years." Bader concluded his message, "I’ll miss playing Greg. He was a sweet man."

Spoilers if you haven't heard the news! We still haven't picked our jaws up off the floor 😦 #AmericanHousewife pic.twitter.com/TmTQKFLHnk — American Housewife (@AmericanWifeABC) April 4, 2021

Bader's on-screen daughter, Meg Donnelly — who played eldest Otto child Taylor — also commented on the series ending. In a tweet, Donnelly wrote that she "can’t even think of words right now at all" to express how she felt. She went on to thank all the fans for "watching, even [with] our endless time slot switches."

Donnelly added that every day on the "set of American Housewife was pure magic" for her. "I can’t fathom [that] I won’t be going home to Stage 23 anymore," she went on to say. "We love you so much. Thank you."

Holly Robinson Peete, who guest-starred in a few episodes, commented as well, tweeting, "So sad to hear today that this awesome show will not get a farewell season. I only had a chance to do a handful of episodes but boy were they fun! Congratulations on an excellent run, guys! Thank you cast and crew for welcoming me so warmly. A BLAST!"

Young actress Giselle Eisenberg, who replaced Julia Butters as Anna-Kat Otto for Season 5 of the show, tweeted out, "It was an honor to spend [one] amazing season on American Housewife." She went on to say, "[Thanks] to all the fans who gave me a chance, to the rest of the cast, writers, directors & all the crew who worked so hard through Covid [and] to bring laughter to viewers every week. We’ll meet again in another life."