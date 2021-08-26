'American Horror Story': New Trailer Reveals Second Part of 'Double Feature' Season

✖

The first trailer for the second half of the upcoming American Horror Story season, Double Feature, just dropped and it looks like the Ryan Murphy-created thriller is exploring aliens. Double Feature will be split into two mini-seasons, "Red Tide" and "Death Valley," and it looks like the second half will explore aliens. The tenth season kicked off tonight, and fans are thrilled to have the fright fest back on their screens.

In the new teaser, it appears that "Death Valley" will take place in two different timelines, differentiated by filming in black and white. It also promises the return of several American Horror Story favorites. The full cast includes Sarah Paulson, Neal McDonough, Kaia Gerber, Nico Greetham, Rachel Hilson, Lily Rabe, Rebecca Dayan, Angelica Ross, Leslie Grossman, and Cody Fern.

In early 2020, it was announced that American Horror Story Season 10 would be delayed due to film and TV production shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Before this, Murphy had spoken with The Wrap and shared some hints at what he was planning for the season. "A lot of what I was going to shoot was dependent on a very specific moment," he said.

Murphy continued, "It was a weather-dependent show. So now I don't know. I don't know what we're going to do. I don't know what I'm gonna do next with that show. I don't know if I'll accelerate another season or wait till next year to shoot this one." It was later speculated that the new season would be subtitled "Pilgrim," but its clear now that was simply a working title.

Murphy previously announced that fans could expect former cast members Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock to return for the new season. Additionally, Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin has joined the cast for "Red Tide," marking his AHS debut. "He hasn’t worked in a while," Murphy told E! News in May 2020, noting that Culkin has kept a fairly low acting profile over the past two decades.

"So, I have this very, very great, insane part," he continued. "And I asked to speak to him on the phone and he said OK. … I told him he has crazy, erotic sex with Kathy Bates and does other things. And he pauses and he goes, 'This sounds like the role I was born to play.' So, he signed up right then and there."