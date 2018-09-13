‘American Horror Story’ Fans Disappointed No ‘Coven’ Characters Appeared in Season 8 Premiere

American Horror Story: Apocalypse may be the long-awaited Murder House and Coven crossover, but the season premiere left fans disappointed when their favorite characters were noticeably absent.

Fans have been pining for a major crossover even on FX’s horror anthology series ever since its early seasons, and when word got out that season eight would be a crossover of two of the most well-received seasons (season one’s Murder House and season three’s Coven), the countdown began. However, when Apocalypse made its season premiere Wednesday night, many were left disappointed by the lack of familiar faces.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I need my witches b–s,” one fan wrote, though she clarified that “the premier (sic) episode was killer.”

#ahs i need my witches, bitches. The premier episode was killer though🖤🔪 — Nicole Marie (@NicoleS90854) September 13, 2018

While the premiere did introduce a number of new characters, Ms. Venable, one of three roles that Sarah Paulson will be playing this season, and spent a great deal of time world building and setting up what is to come, many fans were watching with the false hope that Coven characters would make an early appearance.

Since I didn’t get to see my favorite witches, I’m just going to binge watch AHS Coven. pic.twitter.com/5exCAbH2vM — BeeBee (@Bee_Bee21) September 13, 2018

Fans did get a brief crossover in the form of Michael Langdon (Cody Fern), the “child of human and spirit” who was born to Murder House‘s Tate Langdon (Evan Peters) and Vivien Harmon (Connie Britton), but many were hoping for a much larger event, with one fan stating their hope at seeing the return of not only the coven of Salem descendants, but also Jessica Lange.

How AHS did me when I expected Jessica Lange and the witches #AHSApocalypse pic.twitter.com/5fyiyWVyUy — 𝔩𝔦𝔩 𝔰𝔬𝔲𝔩𝔧𝔞 𝔧𝔢𝔫 ♡ (@angeljeness) September 13, 2018

Unfortunately for fans, they will have to wait until episode six to see Jessica Lange step back into the shoes of her AHS debut character Constance Langdon. Lange’s return, which is rumored to only be a one-episode run, will mark her first appearance on American Horror Story since she took on the role of Freak Show‘s Elsa Mars in season four.

Lange will not be returning as her season 3 character, Fiona Goode, who was Supreme witch until her death. Paulson’s Cordelia Foxx now reigns Supreme, following by a coven that includes the likes of Taissa Farmiga, Emma Roberts, Gabourney Sidibe, Lily Rabe, Frances Conroy, and Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.