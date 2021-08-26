'American Horror Story': Will 'Double Feature' Cross Over with 'Asylum'?

✖

American Horror Story could be prepping another crossover event. After treating fans to a crossover of Season 1's Murder House and Season 3's Coven in Apocalypse, the Wednesday, Aug. 25-debuted Double Feature, the 10th installment of the popular FX horror anthology, could potentially be setting up a crossover with Season 2's Asylum with a storyline focused on aliens. While buzz of a possible crossover has lingered for weeks now, it gained momentum on Wednesday when AHS: Double Feature released a new trailer teasing the two mini-seasons, Part 1: Red Tide and Part 2: Death Valley.

Spanning the length of just over a minute, the trailer gave fans their best look yet at the season. While the first six episodes will focus on a struggling writer, his pregnant wife, and their daughter after they move to an isolated beach town for the winter, the final four episodes will feature a storyline about extraterrestrials. From the trailer, it appears that Death Valley will take place in two different timelines, differentiated by filming in black and white. The teaser even gave glimpses at aliens, with a character at one moment stating, "Mr. President, it is you who will listen to us."

AHS fans will remember that Double Feature will not be the first time an alien storyline has been introduced to the show. Back in Season 2, an alien storyline was a subplot to the overarching story about the patients at the fictional mental institution Briarcliff Manor. One of the patients at Briarcliff was Kit Walker, who was committed following an encounter with extraterrestrials several years prior. His wife, Alma, was abducted, only to return years later with a newborn child, whom she believed the aliens will eventually return for.

Given that aliens will feature in Double Feature and that at least a portion of Death Valley will take place around the time of Asylum and Alma's abduction, it is possible that storyline could be featured in Season 10, though nothing has yet been confirmed. After a year away from the series, Evan Peters has returned to AHS, and while he is taking on the role of a new character, it is plausible he could also step back into the shoes of Kit. Another theory is that Death Valley could feature the aliens returning for Julia and Thomas, the son Kit shared with Grace. It is also possible Season 10 could simply answer unanswered questions left from the Season 2 alien storyline, connecting the two seasons within the overarching AHS universe.

The confirmed Death Valley cast includes Neal McDonough, Kaia Gerber, Nico Greetham, Rachel Hilson, Lily Rabe, Rebecca Dayan, Angelica ross, Leslie Grossman, Cody Fern, and Sarah Paulson, who starred as journalist Lana Winters in Season 2. New episodes of AHS: Double Feature air Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.