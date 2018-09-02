‘American Horror Story’ Drops Atomic Bomb in New ‘Apocalypse’ Teaser

American Horror Story: Apocalypse will premiere in less than a week, and FX has delivered yet another cryptic teaser trailer.

In line with other recent teaser trailers, the new promo shows an apocalyptic situation, but no exact footage or glimpse at the new episodes.

The clip begins with a bang (literally). An atomic bomb erupts, creating a large flash of light. That flash-and-bang combination turns into a mushroom cloud. The clouds soon extends towards the scream and consume the frame.

A small flame then turns into a blazing version of the show’s latest logo, complete with the Apocalypse distinction.

The premiere date and FX logo are shown, but then that is all. No hints or indications of the show’s direction are given.

What we do know about season 8 is that will features characters from both season 1 (Murder House) and season 3 (Coven). The main crew from the witches’ coven will return, as well as many of the ghosts inhabiting the infamous mansion from the show’s inaugural season.

Just how the two casts will intersect remains to be seen, but it will presumably have something to do with Michael Langdon (Cody Fern), the spawn on Vivian Harmon (Connie Britton) and Tate Langdon (Evan Peters) who presumed to be the Antichrist.

Creator Ryan Murphy has teased that this season would be unlike any other, and would be set in the future, which is a first for the series.

“I pitched it to [FX boss] John Landgraf today right after his TCA panel, and he loved it, but he’s asked me not to say what it is,” Murphy told critics earlier in 2018. “I told him and he fell out of his chair with joy. I think people will like it, it’s different from what we’ve done before, but I always try and do the opposite of what I’ve done on that show.”

He added, “All I’ll say about it is I want to go to the future – still topical, but the future, which I’ve never done.”

American Horror Story: Apocalypse premieres Wednesday, Sept. 12 on FX.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @mrrpmurphy