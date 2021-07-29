'American Horror Story' Alum Set to Star in New Netflix Series From '13 Reasons Why' Showrunner

✖

Matt Bomer has been cast as a male lead in Netflix's thriller series Echoes, which comes from 13 Reasons Why showrunner Brian Yorkey. The show serves as the first production to come as part of Yorkey's multi-year overall deal with the streamer for series and other projects. Bomer will star opposite Michelle Monaghan. The series, written and created by Vanessa Gazy, focuses on a set of fictional identical twins (both played by Monaghan) named Leni and Gina with a scary secret that threatens to change their lives. The sisters, who've shared everything in each other's lives since they were children including two homes, two husbands, and a kid, are shaken up when one of them goes missing. Of the sisters, Leni is described as the twin who was content marrying her childhood sweetheart and building her family as the cookie-cutter wife and mother. Whereas Gina is portrayed as the rebellious twin who ran away to Los Angeles where she gained fame as an author known for her writings on a dark undertow that followed her from her Southern upbringing.

Bomer will portray the husband of Leni, named Jack Beck. His character is a typical boy-next-door kid who grew up with the sister, becoming the husband that is the object of envy as many women wish they were married to him. He is a soulful, loving father and a valuable member of the community who's responsible for running a veterinary practice as well as a horse ranch that's been owned by his family for generations. For Jack, he stands as the person with the most to lose as he learns more about his wife's double life after her mysterious disappearance. Yorkey serves as a co-showrunner and executive producer alongside Quinton Peeples, who is listed in the same capacity. Gazy will executive produce with Imogen Banks and Endemol Shine Banks Australia.

Bomer's catalog includes American Horror Story as well as a role in the spinoff series American Horror Stories. He currently stars in HBO Max's Doom Patrol and recently performed a turn in the second season of USA’s The Sinner. He also earned an Emmy nomination for his work on HBO's The Normal Heart.