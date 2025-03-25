Fox Saves ‘American Dad’ From Cancellation, Returning a Decade After TBS Move

We’ve got a feeling it’s going to be a wonderful day at FOX. American Dad! is returning to its former network after airing on TBS for over a decade.

FOX will once again be the home of American Dad! for its upcoming 22nd season and onward; the network has already renewed Seth MacFarlane’s animated series for multiple seasons.

It’s the second MacFarlane animated series to leave FOX and return later on, after Family Guy did so two decades ago.

The news comes as Fox Entertainment struck a $1.5 billion deal with Hulu this past November to move or keep all of their series on the streaming platform through 2029. (Futurama, for example, was once a Comedy Central series but is now a Hulu original.)

The TBS run of American Dad! came to a close with the Season 21 finale, which aired tonight. It is the last remaining scripted original for TBS, as the network now plans to only air either syndicated programming or reality TV entirely.

However, the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned Adult Swim and HBO Max will still continue to carry past episodes of American Dad! through 2030.

The series is one of the longest-running adult animated shows, just under The Simpsons, Futurama, and Family Guy—which, of course, are all also owned by FOX.

There is currently no release date for Season 22 of American Dad! as of yet.