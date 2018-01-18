‘American Crime Story’ Viewers React to Versace’s Murder Scene

The Wednesday night premiere of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story kicked off with a depiction of Gianni Versace’s murder, and Twitter had some strong reactions.

The scene began with a dramatic build-up. Assailant Andrew Cunanan (Darren Criss) is shown processing the action he’s about to take and panicking a bit. Versace (Édgar Ramírez) is seen going about his day, eating breakfast and going out to grab a newspaper.

Andrew is then shown storming up to Versace’s door as the fashion icon steps inside. The killer lets out two shots, with the first missing and second striking Versace as there’s a cut to the title card.

The artful and straightforward opening wowed viewers with its feel and look, with come comparing it to The Godfather.

“What a lush, evocative opening to American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace,” one viewer wrote.

Another added, “Haven’t even hit the first commercial break of [ACS: Versace] yet, and I am in LOVE. Feels very Godfather-esque.”

Many were shocked to learn just how the murder of Versace went down. While most knew he was shot and killed, many were unaware the killing was so public.

“Damn, so that’s how he went out?” one fan said.

The show goes on to show the investigation into Versace’s murder as well as flashbacks into what drove Cunanan to kill.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on FX.

