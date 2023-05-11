'The Walking Dead: Dead City' Official Trailer Released

The Walking Dead came to an end in November, but the universe will get bigger next month. AMC released the official trailer for the spinoff series The Walking Dead: Dead City, which stars Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. The trailer shows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (traveling) to New York City to find Maggie's son Herschel who was kidnapped by a very dangerous man. Dead City will premiere on AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, June 18 at 10 p.m. ET.

As the synopsis states, "The Walking Dead: Dead City follows the popular Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) characters traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan, long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. The series also stars Gaius Charles and Željko Ivanek, amongst others."

Cohan spoke to Entertainment Weekly in December and talked about how Dead City picks up a few years after the conclusion of The Walking Dead. But she didn't reveal what happened to her during those few years between the main show and the spinoff series. "Nothing is through rose-colored glasses," Cohan said. "Because the thing that comes up, it's like, okay, so we overcame this obstacle of the Commonwealth and these things, that doesn't mean life is easy just because you quashed one enemy. And the enemy is this moving target. It's also the enemy within."

Entertainment Weekly also spoke to Morgan who said fans should expect the old Negan in Dead City. "I think time apart probably will make it worse," he said. "Negan has an opportunity to kind of fall into some old habits, because it's all a survival mechanism for him, especially if he's not with the group. The group kind of tamed him in a lot of ways, and to fit in, he had to stop being who he was. And I think away from this group, he is likely to fall into some old traps and old behaviors."

Dead City will premiere a month after the eighth and final season of Fear the Walking Dead premieres on AMC and AMC+. The network will also release two more spinoff series from The Walking Dead Universe — The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon and The Walking Dead: Rick & Michone.