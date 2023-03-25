AMC Releases Teaser Trailer for 'The Walking Dead: Dead City'

The Walking Dead Universe gets bigger this summer. The cast from the spinoff series The Walking Dead: Dead City appeared at WonderCon on Saturday and debuted the teaser trailer. It was also revealed that The Walking Dead: Dead City, which stars Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, will premiere on AMC on June 18.

The Walking Dead: Dead City was first announced in March 2022 and was originally titled Isle of the Dead. As the official synopsis states, The Walking Dead: Dead City, "follows the popular Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) characters traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan, long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror."

"I'm thrilled to partner with Dan McDermott and the team at AMC on the next chapter in The Walking Dead Universe," Cohan said in a statement last year. "Maggie is very close to my heart and I'm excited to continue her journey against the iconic backdrop of New York City, alongside my friend and collaborator, Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Eli Jorné has created something incredibly special and I cannot wait for the fans to see what we have in store for Maggie and Negan."

"I'm delighted that Negan and Maggie's journey continues," Morgan said in a statement. "It's been such a ride walking in Negan's shoes, I'm beyond excited to continue his journey in New York City with Lauren. Walkers in an urban setting has always been such a cool image, but 5th Avenue, Empire State Building, Statue of Liberty? The greatest city in the world?? The backdrop is amazing, but it's the story that Eli Jorné cooked up that is even better.

Cohan and Morgan were popular characters on The Walking Dead which ended its 11-season run in November. While speaking with E! News in January, Morgan said it's possible that The Walking Dead: Dead City could feature characters from the original series and the additional spinoffs, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon and the untitled series starring Andrew Lincon and Danai Gurira.

"I think the door is open because we are all on the same timeline," Morgan said. "They are existing at the same time. So I think there is the opportunity to bring a character from this show, a character from that show, and do something else that can continue."