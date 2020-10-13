Amazon Prime Day 2020: 5 Exclusive Shows to Stream

✖

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is starting soon, and if the sales weren't enough to draw you in, the TV shows might be. The retail giant is giving consumers every reason to sign up for an Amazon Prime membership with blow-out sales and massive perks. On top of that, subscribers get access to Amazon Original Series — including some of the best TV shows on right now.

Amazon Prime Day is a massive annual sale along the lines of Black Friday, but just for Amazon Prime subscribers. It comes with rare deals on hot-ticket items in the company's retail section (including tons of home entertainment options), but for many subscribers, the streaming service is the real draw. Amazon Video provides access to thousands of titles, a growing number of which are exclusives from Amazon Studios. If you've been meaning to check one of these titles out, now might be the best time.

Amazon Prime memberships can be paid on a monthly or yearly basis. The monthly subscription costs $12.99, while yearly members save about $37 per year with an annual price of $119. Alternatively, those that are not interested in shopping with the site can pay $8.99 per month for Amazon Video by itself. There are other pricing tiers available for full-time students or EBT and Medicaid cardholders.

However you get it, Amazon is providing some must-see TV in the streaming era, and there is no better time to catch up than on Amazon Prime Day. Here is a look at some of the hottest Amazon Originals right now. And don't forget to check out the retail site's best TV deals so you have the perfect way to view all these selections.

(Photo: Amazon Studios)

Utopia premiered on Sept. 25 and has already become a massive success on Amazon Prime Video. The show is a conspiracy thriller about modern fandom, with some science fiction elements sprinkled in. It stars John Cusack, Ashleigh LaThrop and Dan Byrd, among others. View more details on Amazon here.

(Photo: Amazon Studios)

By now, you've most likely heard about the hit dark comedy Fleabag, but if you haven't checked it out yet, now is a perfect time. Fleabag stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the breakout writer and actor who has become a TV powerhouse over the last few years. Both seasons of Fleabag are available on Amazon Prime. View more details on Amazon here.

(Photo: Amazon)

Another hit that's hard to avoid hearing about these days is The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, a dramedy starring Rachel Brosnahan. The show is still on and is still on the rise, so this is the perfect time to get on board. View more details on Amazon here.

(Photo: Corey Nickols/Getty Images)

The Boys proves that screen adaptations of comic books are not quite over-saturated yet and that there are still new dimensions of the genre to explore. Season 2 of the series just rocked social media this fall, and if you sign up now you can binge the whole series. View more details on Amazon here.

(Photo: Amazon.com)

Finally, Lore proves that there is a thoughtful side to Amazon Originals, as a documentary-style look at popular horror stories and their origins. The show is based on a podcast by the same name by Aaron Mahnke and ran for two seasons before it was canceled last year. Still, with 12 episodes to explore, it is a hidden gem of the streaming age. View more details on Amazon here.

