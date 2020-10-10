Amazon Prime Day 2020: Best TV Deals

✖

Amazon Prime Day is rapidly approaching, and Prime members are on the lookout for the best TV deals. Lucky for customers, Amazon.com is already filling up with deals for those eager to take advantage of hot sales. While there is only a handful lined up ahead of the big event, there are some promising options from Toshiba, Insignia and TCL. Whether it's size, clarity or smart-TV capabilities, these three selections are among the best Prime Day deals when it comes to televisions.

Now it's key to remember a few things when it comes to Prime Day deals. First, you have to subscribe to Amazon Prime, of course. It's Amazon's premium subscription service that comes with perks like free two-day shipping and access to loads of movies and TV shows to stream. You can view all the perks that come with a Prime membership here.

(Photo: Amazon.com)

Priced at $199.99, this 43-inch smart TV from Insignia is an easy go-to option when it comes to deals on Amazon right now. It uses more than 8 million pixels to give viewers a 4K Ultra HD image and comes with Amazon's streaming device, Fire TV, built-in. You can use Fire TV to watch Amazon Prime video, Netflix or tons of other streaming apps. View more details on Amazon here.

(Photo: Amazon.com)

If 43 inches is a tad too big for your entertainment space, you can take a step down to this 32-inch Toshiba. Priced at $119.99, it also has Fire TV capabilities so you can check out all your favorite streaming apps. Plus, a selling-point on this one is its simplicity when it comes to changing over to inputs or your digital antenna. View more details over on Amazon.

(Photo: Amazon.com)

Now if a bigger TV is what you're looking for, this TCL selection might be your best bet. On sale for $279.99, this appliance is a bit different from its counterparts for another reason: Roku. If you aren't a fan of the Fire TV interface, the TCL 50S425 has a Roku device built-in. That still means you can stream via your apps of choice, but just in a slightly different way. View more details over at Amazon.

