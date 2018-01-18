Amazon Cancels Three Comedy Series

Amazon is saying goodbye to three of its beloved comedy series.

The streaming platform announced Tuesday the cancellation of original series I Love Dick, One Mississippi and Jean-Claude Van Johnson, according to Variety.

The announcement comes as an aggressive shift continues by the digital giant away from the original-programming strategy championed by former Amazon Studios president Roy Price and toward a new approach mandated by company founder Jeff Bezos, who has called for bigger, broader series with the potential to perform well internationally.

I Love Dick, created by Sarah Gubbins and Jill Soloway and starring Kevin Bacon and Kathryn Hahn followed Chris, (Hahn) an unsuccessful New York City-based artist and filmmaker who accompanies her husband Sylvère (Griffin Dunne) to Marfa, Texas where Sylvère is taking up a research fellowship. Upon arrival in Marfa, Chris quickly becomes infatuated with Sylvère’s fellowship sponsor Dick (Kevin Bacon) and manifests her infatuation in a series of undelivered, at times obsessive, letters. The show ran for one season.

One Mississippi, created and starring Tig Notaro, told the semi-autobiographical story of Tig returning to her hometown in Bay St. Lucille, Mississippi after her mother’s death. The critically acclaimed series ran for two seasons.

Jean-Claude Van Johnson, created by Dave Callaham and starring Jean-Claude Van Damme centered around retired martial arts and action movie star Van Damme playing himself, who returns to a life as a private undercover agent. The series ran for one season.