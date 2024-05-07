Comedian Lucy Beaumont has suffered a major setback. Less than a month after announcing her divorce from Jon Richardson after nine years of marriage, the actress and stand-up comedian's British sitcom Hullraisers has been canceled after just two seasons.

Beaumont co-created the sitcom, which starred Leah Brotherhead, Sinead Matthews, and Taj Atwal as three women who live in Kingston upon Hull, England. The Channel 4 series, which launched in 2022, "explores the hilarious and agonising reality of what it is to be a working class woman juggling work, kids, demanding friends, family and frustrating parents from the school playground – all whilst trying to have some fun too." Although the show was well-received, reports first surfaced by The Sun that the series was axed after just two seasons, with a Channel 4 spokesperson later confirming the news in a statement to OK!.

"We're incredibly proud of Hullraisers and all it's achieved, in particular, the show championed regional voices both on and off screen and was widely praised for its celebration of Hull and its authentic representation of Northern working-class women," the spokesperson said. "As part of our Fast Forward strategy, we're focused on giving Channel 4 viewers the best range of programming, innovating with new shows and driving our streaming growth. That means we have to think really carefully about which shows to return, rest, or conclude. We'd like to thank Fable Pictures, the wonderful cast and all those involved in the show's success over the years and we look forward to working with them again on future projects."

The cancellation news comes amid a tumultuous time in Beaumont's personal life. In a joint statement on April 12, the comedian and Richardson announced their decision to end their 9-year marriage, the former couple stating that the decision was made "jointly and amicably." They added, "as our only priority is managing this difficult transition for our daughter, we would ask that our privacy is respected at this sensitive time to protect her well-being. We will be making no further comment."

Beaumont and Richardson first met after being set up by fellow comedian After Life star Roisin Conaty, per YorkshireLive. After tying the knot in April 2015, they welcomed their daughter later that same year. The pair notably star alongside one another in Meet The Richardsons, in which they play "exaggerated versions of themselves" in a fictional portrayal of their marriage. The series returned for a fifth season on the UKTV channel Dave back in April.