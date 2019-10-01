‘All Rise’: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

All Rise is a freshman drama series from CBS that is already sparking a lot of chatter, and we have all the details on how viewers can watch the new hit series. For TV watchers who prefer to view shows when they hit broadcast, tune in to CBS at 9 p.m. ET to catch the newest episodes of All Rise. For those who prefer to stream, CBS All-Access offers a live TV option where subscribers can see series’ as they debut new episodes weekly. For anyone who prefers to stream later, the episodes will be available on CBS All Access the day after they air.

Additionally, for anyone who may have missed the series premiere, it is currently streaming on CBS.com for free.

All Rise is a legal drama that stars Simone Missick (Luke Cage) as Judge Lola Carmichael, “an idealistic former prosecutor and newly appointed Judge of the Los Angeles County Superior Court.”

According to a description from CBS, “All Rise is a courthouse drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful, and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors, and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks, and cops to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal process.”

“Among them is newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael, a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney who doesn’t intend to sit back on the bench in her new role, but instead leans in, immediately pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be,” the synopsis adds.

The verdict is in: #AllRise is Monday’s number-one new show. Don’t miss tonight’s must-see episode at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/AcRzDJ9mh8 — CBS (@CBS) September 30, 2019

In addition to Missick, All Rise also stars Wilson Bethel, Marg Helgenberger, Jessica Camacho, J. Alex Brinson, Lindsay Mendez, and Ruthie Ann Miles.

According to TV by the Numbers, the series premiere of All Rise brought in over 6 million viewers on Monday, Sept. 23, which beat shows such as NBC’s Bluff City Law and Fox’s Prodigal Son.

Reviews of the show have also been generally positive, with PopCulture‘s own Jose Bastidas writing, “Some will try to compare All Rise to other shows featuring strong black female leads like ABC’s Scandal or How to Get Away With Murder. But the new ensemble CBS drama series manages to shine a light on stories from diverse perspectives, and bring light-hearted humor into problematic situations — much like a Shondaland-produced series — with a fresh tone allowing it to stand on its own in the best way.”

