All ‘Law & Order’ Shows Pulled From NBC’s Schedule on Thanksgiving

Law & Order Thursdays will be taking a break from NBC for Thanksgiving.

The only true way to celebrate Turkey Day after eating all that food is with a bit of football.

Thanksgiving Day football is back on NBC, and it all starts at 8 p.m. ET with Football Night in America, where Maria Taylor, Tony Dungy, Jason Garrett, Chris Simms, and Mike Florio will recap the day’s NFL highlights and all the Thanksgiving games. Starting promptly at 8 p.m. ET, the Bengals will be taking on the Ravens in Baltimore, and it’s going to be a match-up you won’t want to miss. It is the final game of three airing on Thanksgiving.

Earlier in the day, fans can tune in to the Packers and Lions at 1 p.m. ET on Fox, while the Chiefs and Cowboys duke it out at 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS. Thanksgiving Day games. Nothing says Thanksgiving like football, and there will be a lot of it on Thursday, so make sure to take it easy on the feast.

Meanwhile, both Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU are on hiatus until January. Law & Order: Organized Crime has been airing its fifth season on NBC after premiering on Peacock earlier this year, but that has now completed. The network has occasionally aired reruns in place of new episodes, but according to TV Insider, most Thursday nights through at least mid-December will be taken over by holiday specials and movies. SVU will still be airing a rerun next week, but that’s about it.

Those hoping to catch up on the Law & Orders aren’t completely out of luck. Select seasons of Law & Order, plus all episodes that have aired so far for Season 25, are streaming on Peacock, along with all 27 seasons of SVU and all five seasons of OC. New episodes of L&O and SVU return on Thursday, Jan. 8. Organized Crime, meanwhile, will officially be replaced by the second season of The Hunting Party.

There will be much to look forward to in the new year when Law & Order and SVU return and soon Thursdays on NBC will belong to the franchise once again. Or at least, most of Thursdays on NBC. For now, fans can tune in to some football on Thanksgiving and root for their favorite teams.