All Fox Season and Series Finales Airing This Week

Fox’s TV season is coming to an end, bringing with it a handful of season and series finales this week.

Following a bloodbath of cancellations on the network to make room for football, several series will be airing their final episodes, while others who have endured a more fortunate fate will simply be saying farewell for the time being. Fan-favorite series Brooklyn Nine-Nine will be airing its final episode on Fox before it makes its move to NBC following the series pickup by the network.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Keep scrolling to see which Fox shows are wrapping up this week.

Lucifer (Series Finale)

Synopsis: Shocked by someone’s death, Chloe, Lucifer and the rest of the team work together to investigate and take down the killer. Then, Lucifer has an epiphany, Maze decides to mend a broken friendship and Chloe finally sees the truth.



Air Time: Monday, 8 p.m. ET

The Resident (Season 1 Finale)

Synopsis: In a final and drastic attempt to save Nic from Lane’s acts of sabotage, Conrad must call in a favor from the one person he promised he never would. Meanwhile, Mina’s partnership with The Raptor (guest star Malcolm-Jamal Warner) takes on new colors when Micah (guest star Patrick Walke) is rushed back to Chastain with major heart complications and Dr. Bell’s alliance with Lane is put to the ultimate test when one of her patients is readmitted to the hospital.



Air Time: Monday, 9 p.m. ET

New Girl (Series Finale)

Synopsis: Jess and Nick make two life-changing decisions and Winston and Aly’s big day arrives. Then, the gang takes a tour down memory lane, which includes a final round of “True American.”



Air Time: Tuesday, 9 p.m. ET

Gotham (Season 4 Finale)

Synopsis: Jeremiah warns a skeptical Gordon of more destruction coming Gotham’s way, and Gordon is forced to make a potentially devastating decision. Meanwhile, Barbara rallies together a team to secure her position, as alliances in the underworld shift and prove no one can be trusted. Then, Bruce is forced to come to terms with the future.



Air Time: Thursday, 8 p.m. ET

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Season 5 Finale)

Synopsis: Jake and Amy’s wedding day is majorly threatened, and Charles and the whole squad rush to help save it. Amidst the chaos, Holt hesitates to open the email that will indicate if he has won his campaign for Commissioner, despite Gina’s encouragement. Meanwhile, Terry gently pushes Rosa towards a potential love interest (guest star Gina Rodriguez).



Air Time: Sunday, 8: 30 p.m.

Family Guy (Season 16 Finale)

Synopsis: After Peter falls into a coma, Peter meets God face-to-face, which leads him to ask some of life’s tough questions.



Air Time: Sunday, 9 p.m. ET

Bob’s Burgers (Season 8 Finale)

Part 1 Synopsis: When Louise’s extensive Burobu card collection gets confiscated at school, she devises a tricky plan to get them back. Meanwhile, Bob must give a eulogy for an old acquaintance, despite an unfortunate incident that happened years ago.



Air Time: Sunday, 7:30 p.m. ET



Part 2 Synopsis: Just as Bob wonders if working in the restaurant business is worth it, a couple who fell in love at the restaurant asks the Belchers to cater their wedding. When things don’t go as planned, Linda tries to save the day.



Air Time: Sunday, 9:30 p.m. ET

The Simpsons (Season 29 Finale)

Synopsis: After getting struck by lightning, Bart receives visits from ghosts, who want closure only he can provide .



Air Time: Sunday, 8 p.m.

MasterChef Junior (Season 6 Finale)

Synopsis: After a season’s worth of challenges that tested the cooking abilities of young contestants from across the nation, only three junior home cooks remain. The finalists face one last battle, during which they must prepare a three-course meal that will impress the judges. Then, the winner is announced.



Air Time: Friday, 8 p.m. ET