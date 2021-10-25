‘All American’ Season 4: Everything to Know

All American is back. The hit CW show returns for its fourth season tonight at 8 p.m. ET, and there are a lot of questions that need to be answered. The end of Season 3 saw a number of characters in trouble, leading to fans asking a lot of questions about the future of the series.

PopCulture.com spoke to All American star Cody Christan earlier this year and teased details on Season 4. “I personally don’t have any information in regards to the storylines or what’s going to happen,” Christian told PopCulture. “I know timeline-wise, we pick up Season 4 right where we left off Season 3 of the championship game between Crenshaw and Beverley. So I know we’re going to pick up right there and then we’re going to kind of expedite our way through the rest of their last year of school, senior year.”

Christian continued: “I’m imagining whatever happens in the fall right after the championship game, and then you have the next year, which is the spring part of it. And then we talk about graduation, visiting colleges, what does that look like? So I know there’s a lot to be explored, I just don’t have the specifics right now, but from what I’ve heard loose lip, it’s going to be a great season.” Here’s a look at everything you need to know about the fourth season.

Is Coop okay?

The final scene in All American Season 3 saw Coop getting shot by Mo, who believes she is responsible for the death of her brother Tyrone. Mo is shot by Preach. who then goes to Coop who is fighting for her life. Fans all summer were asking if Coop is okay.

Spencer in turmoil

Spencer will find out about Coop in the Season 4 premiere, and it could lead to major ramifications about his future. On top of that, Spencer and his coach Billy Baker and not on the best terms after Spencer trained Billy’s son Jordan behind his back. Jordan was forced to sit out the rest of the season due to concussion issues.

Is Asher’s football career over?

One of the more emotional moments of the Season 3 finale was when Asher learned he can’t play football anymore due to a heart condition. Asher was on the verge of getting a football scholarship, and he worked very hard to earn the trust of Coach Montez. Does Asher get a second opinion, or will he walk away from the game?

Layla is in trouble

Layla could be in some danger as she is with Carrie. At the end of Season 3, Layla’s father sees a note from Carrie which indicates she will harm herself and Layla. And when Layla’s father tries to call her, he realizes she’s doesn’t have her cellphone.

The future of Jordan and Simone

It looks like Jordan and Simone are going to go their separate ways. The couple got their marriage annulled in the Season 3 finale and never had their big wedding ceremony. Simone will be featured in the spinoff series All American: Homecoming, and it looks like she will have a new love interest in the foreseeable future.

The championship game

With all the drama, it’s easy to forget there’s a championship game between Beverly and Crenshaw. Spencer moved back to Crenshaw to save the school and has led the squad to the state championship game. However, Crenshaw is facing a Beverly team who won the state title last season.

The Spencer and Olivia relationship

It looks like Spencer and Olivia are finally a couple. This is something fans have wanted since the start of the series in 2018 as Oliva was the only one who really helped Spencer when he moved to Beverly. Let’s see if the two are able to make it through all the drama they will endure.